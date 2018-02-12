The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has officially found its director. Blumhouse Productions landed the rights to the project last March after it had spent some time in development at New Line Cinemas. Now, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone director and Gremlins writer Chris Columbus has been hired to helm the adaptation of the incredibly popular video game franchise. Columbus is set to write, produce and direct the movie for Blumhouse and Universal.

At the current time, there's no release date set for Five Nights at Freddy's, but Blumhouse has a reputation for getting things done. Odds are, now that this announcement has been made, they're going to get to work and get this movie made. Creator of the video game Scott Cawthon has a good relationship with Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse Production, and will be involved with the movie adaptation as a producer. Blumhouse confirmed the news of Chris Columbus' hiring via a tweet, which features his name on a chair, along with a chair dawning the familiar name Freddy Fazbear. Here's what Blumhouse had to say in their announcement tweet.

"Mr. Columbus, are you ready for Freddy? #FiveNightsatFreddys"

Chris Columbus has had an incredibly successful career, having directed the first two installments of the Harry Potter franchise, in addition to other big hits like Mrs. Doubtfire and Home Alone. As far as movies that might speak to a project like Five Nights at Freddy's go, he wrote the first Gremlins and also wrote The Goonies, which both could tonally factor into something like this. In recent years, he's had luck as a producer, working on movies like The Help. However, his directorial efforts like Pixels and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief have left something to be desired. But if Blumhouse can get a guy like M. Night Shyamalan back on track, surely they can help Columbus make a good movie.

Five Nights at Freddy's was originally released in 2014 and centers on a group of people trapped inside a popular pizza restaurant named Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The restaurant is similar to Chuck-E-Cheese. The people trapped in the restaurant realize that an animatronic animal who is part of the house band comes to life and starts killing at night. The game puts players in the shoes of those locked inside the restaurant, as they try to make it out alive. The first Five Nights at Freddy's game was released in August of 2014 with a sequel coming just a few months later. A third installment was released in 2015 that took place 30 years after the events of the original.

Video game movies have been tricky for Hollywood, as we've yet to really see a great, or even generally good movie based on a video game. This seems like the kind of project that could break the curse, but we'll have to see how this all shakes out. Currently, there's no word on casting for Five Nights at Freddy's, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Deadline.