After years of being stuck in development, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie is finally moving forward. Creator Scott Cawthon has revealed that the project has a screenplay, after going through many iterations over the years. He has also said that filming will begin filming next spring.

Scott Cawthon, who created the popular video game series, recently made the reveal over on Reddit. Cawthon updated fans on the status of the long-gestating project, which is happening at Blumhouse Productions with Chris Columbus attached to direct. Cawthon shared a thread of different versions of the script that have come and gone since the movie entered development. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Before we get to the bad news concerning the state of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, I wanted to share a brief history of the FNAF screenplay. It's been a long road, so let's take a look at some of the screenplays that have come and gone over the years, in no particular order... Some of these came from big studios, some from big directors, some from me, and some from other hired writers. I gave the screenplays a name, and I'll include a brief synopsis, as well as what ultimately led to each screenplay being rejected."

Five Nights at Freddy's, as the thread reveals, has had a lot of takes over the years. The thread gives a little bit of info on the various scripts. The "F" screenplay. The "Plushies Take Manhattan" screenplay. The "Random Charlie" screenplay. The "Pawn Shop" screenplay. All of these were pitched, but none of them stuck. At the end of the thread, Scott Cawthon explained that they have settled on the "Mike" screenplay, saying the following.

"Basic Setup: Hmmmm. This makes sense. Why didn't I think of this before? Problems: Actually this is a good mix... it has the best pieces from all the previous screenplays... Not really any problems here. All the right characters, all the right motivations, all the right stakes... Verdict: Yeah, we're going with this one. It's fun, it's scary, and it has a great central story!"

While no specific details were revealed, the official Blumhouse Twitter account confirmed the news, saying "Filming will start in the spring!" The game, basically speaking, centers on animatronic characters at an establishment called Freddy Fazbear's Pizza that become bloodthirsty after hours. So, at the very least, we can expect some version of R-rated, bloody Chuck E Cheese.

Interestingly, Nicolas Cage is set to star in a movie titled Wally's Wonderland, which is expected to arrive next year, and has a remarkably similar premise. To date, there have been seven games in the main Five Nights at Freddy's series, in addition to several spin-offs. The movie does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. You can check out the full thread detailing the previous scripts over on Reddit.