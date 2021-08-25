We are all getting what we've been waiting for when it comes to our ultimate soft drink flavor combo! The makers of Mountain Dew have combined their classic neon beverage with Flamin' Hot Cheetos to create a junior high school lunch all in one can! Cue the YouTube taste test videos!

Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo, in a press release announced, "As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN' HOT beverage...This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we're excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW."

You can purchase your Flamin' Hot Dew at the DEW Store online starting August 31. MTN DEW created the first-ever beverage combining the sweet, citrus flavor of DEW with the spicy, kicked up flavor of FLAMIN' HOT for the most extreme taste experience yet. Enjoy this exclusive DEW while supplies last. There's a limit of 2 cases of Mountain Dew FLAMIN' HOT per order." Better get it while it's hot! Eh?

There have been so many new concoctions designed for our ever-expanding palette this year, that it's hard to keep up. While researching, some were so far out there, I had to triple-check that they weren't spoofs. Take Kellogg's Froot Loops and Cocoa Krispies cereal straws. In October 2021, you'll be able to get them nationwide, and Kellogg's has confirmed that these will become part of its permanent lineup, so you can enjoy cereal straw goodness all year long!

The Pringles Wavy Moa Burger are the new chips inspired by the "Moa burger," a signature dish in the Halo video game series. Each can packs the flavors of savory beef, sweet ginger, and garlic and finishes with surprising heat from chili pepper and red pepper. Snack and attack!

I also found Nestle Toll House Disco Morsels. When you need chocolates but you also want to eat glitter, they've got you covered. The mini chips are made from semi-sweet chocolate and are covered in edible glitter to really make your baked goods sparkle. Disco chip cookies!

You can also serve that sweet tooth of yours with a little Jeni's Everything Bagel Ice Cream. Cream cheese ice cream with everything bagel gravel. The perfect balance of sweet, salty, and umami. Like a really great, well-seasoned bagel... that you can lick. I told you I triple-checked these.

But if you want your classic Dew without the sugar you can always try Gizmo's favorite. "It is tasty. And just as good as the original without any sugar," Zach Galligan says in the commercial, handing Gizmo the bottle. "Be careful." We've all know the rules of Gremlins. "Gizmo's all grown up. But that doesn't mean he can resist a tiiiiiny sip of MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR (and neither should you)," a tagline for the nostalgic 30-second ad reads.

Drink safely!