Ezra Miller says that The Flash movie is still going to hit the big screen. Back in October, it was revealed that the standalone Barry Allen movie was delayed again. The project was initially going to start production early next year, but it has been revealed that production won't start until the end of 2019, with an expected release date in 2021. Fans have been waiting to see The Flash in his own solo project for years, so it's nice to know that Miller thinks highly of the movie.

In a new interview, Ezra Miller was asked about the status of The Flash movie. The actor is currently out doing press for Fantastic Beasts 2, but he has been asked about the Barry Allen movie quite a bit over the last few weeks. While fans are worried, Miller assures that the movie is still happening. He had this to say.

"Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we're making a f*cking crazy-dope Flash movie... Anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it's all solved. We have to trust."

Ezra Miller also called the chance to play The Flash on the big screen, "one of my greatest life dreams." It's unclear if John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are still on board to direct the project, but Miller remains confident despite another delay for The Flash. The movie appears to be stuck in perpetual development hell, though it seemed like there was finally a light at the end of the tunnel when Daley and Goldstein were announced to direct.

Another question that Ezra Miller and the cast of Justice League have been encountering is whether or not Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill will continue to star as Batman and Superman, respectively. It has been rumored for over a year that Affleck is done with the role and it was recently revealed that Cavill is finished with his role as well, though it may have been a contract negotiation tactic. When asked, Miller was reportedly a little uncomfortable, according to the original interviewer. Miller explained.

"When there are these leaks of information - or however people get stuff, it's pretty unreliable."

The Flash movie has reportedly been pushed back to further tweak the script. It's important to note that the movie has never had an official release date, so we've never seen a real timeline. Ezra Miller's comments make it seem like it could be a while before we see Barry Allen in his standalone movie. For now, Warner Bros. is putting the focus on Aquaman, which hits theaters next month. Jason Momoa and the rest of the cast and crew are on the promotional tour for the first DCEU project in over a year. You can read the entire lengthy interview with Ezra Miller over at Playboy.