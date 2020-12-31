The Flash movie is due to introduce audiences to the idea of a DC multiverse, bringing in multiple versions of Batman along the way, including both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's respective takes on the iconic vigilante. It's not all good news however, as it doesn't look like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be brought back into the fray as Thomas Wayne, and namely his more violent alternate version of The Dark Knight, something that The Snyder Cut's Zack Snyder thinks would have been great.

"I don't think it was [the intention for Jeffrey Dean Morgan to become Flashpoint Batman], although I will say that I love Jeffrey Dean. I cast him because I liked the idea that Thomas Wayne was like a bit of a tough guy, not a pushover. I like also the duality that that's the reason why they got shot, you know, was that he didn't give his wallet right away. He tried to fight back a little bit, which I think is a thing that has haunted Bruce in some ways. I did that shot where Jeffrey Dean makes the fist and it looks like he's gonna try and punch [the mugger], and that's right in front of the kid, and I thought that was like a pivotal sort of moment for Bruce. How do you confront violence that's completely life-altering and unfeeling and merciless? You have to sort of become that yourself a little bit."

So, while Snyder did not cast Morgan with the Flashpoint version of Batman in mind, he did cast him for his grizzled, tough guy persona, something which would have allowed the actor to easily slip into the role of a gun-toting Caped Crusader.

Zack Snyder added that having Morgan play an even darker Batman "seems like an easy [decision]. Clearly, he can do the work, that's no problem. I don't think they're doing it, but it could have been cool."

The Flash, which is now set to begin production early next year, will reportedly take inspiration from the comic book arc, The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, his meddling with time finds the Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline. This leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, much more aggressive tactics.

While fans are no doubt disappointed that they will never see Jeffrey Dean Morgan suit up as Batman, Morgan himself seems to have accepted that his return is increasingly unlikely, even poking fun at his apparent rejection saying, "Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig. Naw, I think that's super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there's always a chat going on. So, we'll see!"

Still, the actor has not entirely given up hope reiterating his desire to return to the DC cinematic universe whenever he can. "Look, I don't know, I mean if there's a chance that would ask me, I'd say yes," Morgan said earlier this year about appearing in The Flash. "I think the Flashpoint story is, it's my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they're, you know, it's a constant... it seems like they're always kinda switching up who's running it and what they're gonna do," Morgan observed. "So hopefully, what I'd like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I'd be honored and love to do it more than anything."

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is due for release on 4th November 2022, with The Snyder Cut scheduled to hit HBO Max in March 2021.