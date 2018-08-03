The Flash movie may finally be getting off of the ground after years in development hell. It appears that the long-awaited movie will begin filming in February of 2019 with a possible 2020 release date. The 2020 release date had already been teased by co-director John Francis Daley, but doubts were raised when the project was not brought up at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. However, thanks to a new report, it looks like things are starting to move behind-the-scenes, albeit slow for a movie about the Flash.

Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are directing The Flash Movie for Warner Bros. and DC Films from a script by Joby Harold. The project was first announced last summer at Comic-Con, but it was revealed to be a Flashpoint movie, which isn't the case anymore, though time travel could be a factor. However, it is believed that the time travel will be more akin to the friendly Back to the Future type instead of the dark comic book source material.

While DC fans were initially more than a little bummed out to hear that Flashpoint wasn't happening anymore, it's just exciting to finally be getting The Flash Movie period. Ezra Miller was a standout in the dismal Justice League and fans have been waiting for a standalone movie for years. When John Francis Daley was asked about the movie back at the beginning of summer, he stated that a 2020 release date would happen "if all goes well," so it appears that all is going well for the project.

Perhaps it was Ezra Miller's over-the-top sexy Toadette cosplay from Comic-Con this year that got the ball really moving. Miller was on hand for the Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald panel and absolutely stole the show, even from Johnny Depp who delivered a speech in full Grindelwald makeup. As for Comic-Con as a whole, it was the year of Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, and Shazam!, which worked out really well for DC. Marvel Studios took this year off and DC was given free rein of Hall H and used the opportunity to show off some pretty impressive footage from the aforementioned movies.

The Flash Movie is expected to begin filming in February around the Atlanta area, so let's hope that everything sticks this time around. The movie was first announced to have a 2018 release date, which obviously is not going to happen. So, a 2019 start date is the next best thing, as long as everything runs smooth. Hopefully the Flashpoint storyline is revisited down the line, but for now, there are no current talks that have been made public. While everything seems to be finally moving for The Flash Movie, there's still no guarantee that it will see the light of day until we see that production has officially started. This report originated from Production Weekly, who have been pretty accurate lately.