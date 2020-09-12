We are still nearly two years away from The Flash movie but that doesn't mean the filmmakers can't look ahead to the future. During day 2 of DC FanDome, producer Barbara Muschietti revealed that they are already hoping that they will get to make more movies centered on the Scarlet Speedster in the future. Specifically, she wants to see Barry Allen team up with Wonder Woman.

As part of the DC FanDome festivities, a Q&A with the director Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and star Ezra Miller was released. At one point, a fan asked if they are hoping to make more movies and what stories they would like to see adapted. Barbara Muschietti had this to say.

"Yes we want more Flash movies and I would love to see a two-hander, that's a movie with two stars, two main characters between The Flash and Wonder Woman. I think they'd be the perfect odd couple, best friends, and I think they could solve a lot of problems in the world with little or no violence which is always a plus in my book."

What we know for certain is that the first movie is based on the Flashpoint storyline from the pages of DC Comics. In the original story, Wonder Woman, in an alternate universe, plays a big part in the plot. Whether or not she will be included in what the Muschiettis are bringing to the table remains to be seen. But the possibility of them teaming up in the future seems probable. Though that will largely depend on how the first movie and Wonder Woman 1984 perform.

Plot details for The Flash remain scarce but we know that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's version of Batman will appear. There will be multiple Batmans and we will be dealing with different versions of the on-screen DC universe. That presents lots of possibilities. Barbara Muschietti also promised during the Q&A that lots of DC characters will be involved and that it will "restart everything." Ezra Miller, meanwhile, is confident that his version of Flash can travel anywhere within the DCEU, if not well beyond it.

"Yes. Maybe even beyond the DCEU. I say yes! In fact, we've already seen it a little and it's my dream, vision and sincere belief that Barry Allen can truly, at the height of his powers, travel anywhere."

Ezra Miller previously appeared alongside Grant Gustin's Barry Allen during an episode of The Flash on The CW as part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. That helped to establish the idea of the DC multiverse being a bridge between the movies and TV shows. There is still no word yet on when filming will begin but The Flash movie is set to arrive in theaters on June 3, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the full Q&A from the official DCFanDome.com website.