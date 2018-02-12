After what seems like forever, the Flashpoint movie finally has its directors. It was recently announced that John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein will be helming the project and in a recent interview, the duo said that the movie will be a ground level superhero adventure, comparing Barry Allen to Marvel's Peter Parker in terms of relatability. Daley and Goldstein co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, so the comparison makes a lot of sense and is a big reason why the duo took on the project.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were drawn to the relatability of Barry Allen as the Flash when they decided to open a dialogue about directing Flashpoint with Warner Bros. and DC Films. Daley and Goldstein liked the idea that they were getting into a new character whose story hasn't been shown on the big screen before. Additionally, they liked that Barry Allen isn't as put together as a Superman or a Batman character. Daley had this to say.

"Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn't completely have his sh!t together like Superman does. It's more of a ground-level superhero."

Jonathon Goldstein added that he felt Barry Allen is a "relatable" character in the grand scheme of things. That may be true for the character, but the story of Flashpoint is anything but relatable. The writer then added that he's similar to Spider-Man: Homecoming's Peter Parker. He explains.

"It's a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things."

It's interesting to see John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein talk about the relatability of Flashpoint. The storyline involves time travel and sci-fi elements that aren't at all very relatable. The movie sets up an alternate universe where Thomas Wayne becomes Batman after Bruce Wayne is killed instead of his parents and Martha Wayne later becomes the Joker. So, it will be interesting to see the way that the filmmaking duo figure out how to tackle the intricate storyline and fit it into the DCEU. It's been rumored that the movie will take strides into dismantling the DCEU and starting fresh, possibly giving way to the new DC Films banner that will be introduced with the new Joker origin story movie.

When asked how they got into talks with DC and Warner Bros., John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein said that they were given a list of projects to choose from, with no promises. The duo settled on Flashpoint, which hopefully means that it will get put into production sooner rather than later after years of teasing. Excitement is high around the project, especially with the possibility of Jeffrey Dean Morgan joining the cast as Batman. The interview with John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein was first published by Collider.