Warner Bros. is really trying to get the DCEU on the right track after the disappointment of Justice League. Part of that is finally getting their solo Flash movie going, which is going to adapt the Flashpoint storyline from the comics. The studio has finally locked down directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein for the gig, but it sounds like they wanted a bigger name for Flashpoint. Reportedly, they wanted Ben Affleck to direct it.

The news comes from The Tracking Board's Jeff Sneider. According to him, Warner Bros. was "courting" Ben Affleck to direct the Flashpoint movie behind-the-scenes. He is said to have been offered the movie, but he ultimately passed on it, which led to them having to look elsewhere. Here's what Sneider had to say about it in a recent post to his personal Twitter account.

"Warner Bros. had been courting none other than Ben Affleck to direct The Flash, but he ultimately passed on the gig, and the studio didn't want to wait for Robert Zemeckis."

This also further confirms that Warner Bros. was very interested in getting Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis on board, which we've been hearing for quite some time. In both cases, with Zemeckis and with Ben Affleck, it's worth noting that they are very accomplished directors with a proven track-record of being able to deliver a hit. Both directors have misses on their resume, but they're top-tier directors. That's not to say that John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein aren't accomplished in their own right, but in terms of directing, they're not on the same level. At least not yet.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein previously directed the Vacation remake and they also directed the upcoming comedy Game Night. However, as far as writing credits go, they wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was a huge hit for Sony and Marvel Studios. It also seems like, given their sensibilities and looking at how Ezra Miller's Flash was presented in Justice League, Warner Bros. could be going for more of a comedic tone with Flashpoint.

It's also interesting because we keep hearing about Ben Affleck trying to gracefully exit the DCEU as Batman, which could be why he passed on directing The Flash movie. He was also originally supposed to direct The Batman, which didn't come to pass either, as War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves has been hired to take on that task. And it increasingly sounds like Affleck won't even be starring in that movie as the Caped Crusader, but that's still up in the air.

In any case, Flashpoint is moving forward. Even if it didn't pan out, it sounds like Warner Bros. is still eager, or at least was eager, to make Affleck part of the future of DC Films, either in front of or behind the camera. You can check out Jeff Sneider's Twitter post for yourself below.