Flashpoint is rumored to be the movie that will allow Warner Bros. and DC to shift gears and move away from the current version of the DCEU. Now a new fan-made poster features the Flash running through an alternate timeline and it looks pretty awesome. DC and Warner Bros. are in the middle of a transitional period after Justice League came out and underperformed at the box office while getting torn apart by fans and critics alike, leaving the DCEU in limbo. It has also been rumored that Flashpoint is going to be the answer to rebuild the DCEU into something cohesive.

The new fan-made Flashpoint movie poster features Ezra Miller's Flash speeding through an alternate timeline that also features Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher's Cyborg, and most importantly, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's version of Batman. Morgan looks epic in the poster art, which looks like it could be official since it's so well done. Nothing has been announced publicly, but Flashpoint could see the end of Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne and see a new actor pick up the cowl.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan portrayed Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman and he has hinted and expressed his interest in the role of Batman in the Flashpoint movie numerous times since the movie was announced at San Diego Comic Con. In the Flashpoint storyline, the Flash runs back in time to save his mother's life, but he ends up in a world where there is no Justice League and Bruce Wayne was murdered instead of his parents. Thomas Wayne ends up becoming Batman, while Martha Wayne has a mental breakdown and turns into the Joker.

Matt Reeves' The Batman is in pre-production at the moment and filming is rumored to begin this spring, but it is still not clear who will be playing Batman in the movie since Ben Affleck has been distancing himself from the project over the last 6 months. Many rumors have popped up in terms of casting, but nothing has been officially announced. Names floating around are Jake Gyllenhaal, who was considered for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, and Mad Men actor Jon Hamm. Other than that, it has been heavily rumored that Ben Affleck has already left the project.

Flashpoint information is hard to come by, but it has been reported that the project is one of the bright spots in the stable of other projects that are rumored to be in development. The failure of Justice League may have doomed some of those other projects, but sources close to Warner Bros. claim that Flashpoint is moving full steam ahead after many critics and fans responded favorably to Ezra Miller's portrayal of the Flash. While we wait for some more news to drop about the Flashpoint movie, check out the awesome fan-made poster below, courtesy of Wonder Gal's Twitter account.