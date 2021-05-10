Floyd Mayweather is leaving the door open to fighting both Paul brothers, just not at the same time. As it stands, Mayweather is scheduled to face off against controversial YouTube personality turned pro boxer Logan Paul on Showtime pay-per-view next month. Ahead of the match, Logan's brother Jake got into a scuffle with Mayweather at a recent promotional event after a hat stealing incident, leading many to believe that the younger Paul brother will have to answer to Mayweather next.

During the event, which took place at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. said on the mic that he could easily beat "two fake fighters" - referring to both Paul brothers - on the same night. This led to the skirmish where Jake removed Mayweather's hat, resulting in a brawl with Paul walking away with a black eye. Video of the altercation was widely circulated on social media.

Circling back to Mayweather's claim that he could take on both Pauls in one day, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe was asked if Jake would be added to next month's pay-per-view event. Ellerbe insists that while Mayweather physically could fight both Pauls in one day without any issues, the 2-for-1 fight won't be happening on Showtime, as it makes more sense financially to keep each fight as separate events.

"Realistically, he could [fight both brothers], but no ... from a business standpoint, no." Ellerbe said. "[Floyd] and Logan Paul are gonna have a great exhibition on the 6th of June and the whole world will be entertained."

When asked if a Mayweather vs. Jake Paul fight could happen down the road after the Logan match, Ellerbe added: "Who knows? Who knows what the future might hold? We have a huge, huge event [with Jake's brother against Mayweather]. It's the biggest event in the sport of boxing, and we're just really, really excited."

As Ellerbe suggests, there's a lot of attention on next month's pay-per-view match between Logan and Mayweather, and the event is likely to draw in a ton of money. Should the match turn out to be as big of a success as Mayweather Promotions is hoping for, it seems like a logical next step for Mayweather to fight Jake Paul next. It only adds to the excitement of the potential fight against Jake that the things have already gotten physical between the two.

When Jake removed Mayweather's hat, he taunted him with the phrase, "Gotcha hat!" These words have since become a bit of a slogan for Paul, who has since been repeating it frequently on social media. On his official website, Paul has even begun selling hats and other merchandise brandishing the phrase. Going the extra mile and beyond, Paul has even gone ahead and had "gotcha hat" tattooed on his leg, showing how proud he seems to be about pulling a fast one on Mayweather.

An exhibition match, Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul will go down on Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. EST.