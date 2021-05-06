Floyd Mayweather Jr. is scheduled to fight Logan Paul on Showtime next month, but the latter's brother Jake didn't need to wait for his own confrontation with the championship boxer. On Thursday, Mayweather and Logan had a face-off to promote their fight. Afterward, Jake confronted Mayweather in a moment that was captured on video, and it wasn't long before things got very heated between the two fighters.

It got heated at the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul press conference after Jake Paul took Mayweather's hat.



(via @jakepaul) pic.twitter.com/47EXBWKcJo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 6, 2021

In the video, Floyd Mayweather Jr. can be seen calling for "the paperwork" to make a fight between them happen, suggesting he'd be up for taking on Jake after his bout against Logan next month. Things go from bad to worse moments later when Jake snatches Mayweather's cap right off his head, taunting him to boot by spouting the phrase, "Gotcha hat!" Mayweather and his bodyguards then surround Jake, and while it's difficult to tell what's happening exactly, it looks like punches are thrown.

In a tweet addressing the incident, Jake Paul said, "Honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action. 1 of Floyd's 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye. RESPECT!!" It was later reported that Jake got a black eye in the brawl, which Paul posted on his Instagram stories.

Jake is also poking some more fun at Mayweather on Twitter. After changing his display name to "GOTCHA HAT," the YouTuber also said, "word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me if I die....... I died for the hat." A video clip posted to Jake's Twitter account also shows Mayweather telling viewers to support Jake as a fighter, obviously filmed long before tensions boiled between the boxer and the Paul brothers. In the caption, Paul jokes that the video "didn't age well."

this didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/eihY8580i3 — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

If that wasn't enough, Jake has even launched "gotcha hat" hats for sale, along with other merchandise brandishing the phrase, on his official website. It would seem that perhaps Jake knew exactly what he was doing by finding a way to capitalize on his brother's face-off against Mayweather. However that fight turns out next month, all of this drama could also result in another fight between Mayweather and Jake.

For Jake's critics, it has to be frustrating following his boxing career. Despite so many people hoping to see Jake knocked out cold in the ring because of his out-of-the-ring antics, the YouTuber turned pro fighter remains undefeated with a 3-0 record. His most recent fight was a TKO victory against Ben Askren last month. It remains to be seen if he'll end up fighting Mayweather at some point as well.

As for Logan, he'll be the first one to get his chance to fight Mayweather in the ring, for better or for worse. The fight is scheduled to go down on June 6 on Fanmio pay-per-view. Tickets to watch will cost $49.99 and come with a limited and exclusive shirt, and 20 winners will also be granted a Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul video meet and greet. You can purchase the pay-per-view and find out more information about the event at Fanmio.