"Next Saturday night, we're sending you back to the future!" That famous line was spoken by Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown 36 years ago, and now would be a great time to revisit the classic time traveling comedy Back to The Future, after a prototype flying car made its successful test flight, staying in the air a full 35 minutes, traveling between two cities. This bringing us closer to the realities of the Back to the Future franchise.

Klein Vision's AirCar took off Monday, and was witnessed flying between Nitra and the capital Bratislava. The AirCar Prototype 1 is powered by a BMW engine giving the vehicle 160 horsepower, and it is propelled along by a, you guessed it, fixed propellor. The car itself only slightly resembles the flying cars seen in Back to the Future Part II, and actually looks more like an airplane. The AirCar has more than 40 hours of test flights under its hood. It flies at 8,200 feet, and can reach a maximum cruising speed of 118 miles per hour. Klein Vision CEO Stefan Klein and company co-founder Anton Zajac drove the car into the city after its safe landing. They say this about taking us further into the future.

"AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept. It has turned science fiction into a reality."

The AirCar Prototype 2 is beinging worked on now, which boosts the flying car to 300 horsepower. This comes as a growing number of companies are starting to invest in more flying car research. The Back to the Future franchise gave us self-lacing boots, flying cars, hoverboards and made sure a DeLorean would become one of cinemas most iconic vehicles. It began with a simple ticking clock and a chime of music on July 3, 1985, and would go on to gross almost $400 million from its $19 million budget and become Michael J Fox's big movie break. Now, it looks like more and more of Back to the Future and its future predictions are coming true.

Back to The Future began life as an idea by Bob Gale and Robert Zemekis back in 1980. After failing to land a hit, the pair were desperate for a successful movie and the idea of a time-travel comedy was just the thing to give them the recognition they craved. However, the project was rejected by more than forty studios who did not believe the movie would be able to compete with the raunchy comedies such as Porkie's, which were the biggest crowd-pullers of the time. The movie only began to move forward following Zemekis' successful Romancing the Stone, when Universal Pictures agreed to back the project.

Considering the movie is elevated by Fox's performance as Marty McFly, the teenager sent back to the past and having to prevent the break-up of his parents to ensure he has a future to return to, it is almost impossible to think of anyone else being as successful in the role. However, for a while, and indeed for part of the movie's initial shoot, the character was actually played by Eric Stoltz due to TV commitments ruling Fox out of the part. When Zemekis realized that Stoltz was not bringing the right feel to the role, the director did everything necessary to get his original choice of Fox back on board. And the rest, of course, is history...and the future.

While the production was delayed as Fox was required to reshoot the opening parts of the movie the film received very successful test screenings, meaning its release was pulled forward to get it out before the 4th July holiday. This meant there were some special effects that did not make it into the final movie due to a rushed post-production schedule, but that didn't seem to make any difference as the film became the highest grossing movie of the year. It won a number of awards, including an Oscar, and the movie's opening song The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and The News was a global hit.

With two sequels, an animated TV series, video games, theme park rides, board games, books and numerous references to the characters appearing in popular culture, Back To The Future has ingrained itself into the public consciousness over almost four decades. With the recent release of a stage musical based on the movie, due to head on tour soon, there is little doubt that no one is about to forget about the adventures of Doc and Marty anytime soon.

