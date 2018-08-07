Tom Hardy has, at least in part, based one of his latest characters on Bugs Bunny. Hardy is currently filming Fonzo, a biopic that chronicles the later years of notorious gangster Al Capone. The actor is known for giving the characters he plays rather unique voices, with mixed results. Hardy has revealed that his take on Al Capone may be his weirdest and most bizarre one yet, as it's inspired by the famous Looney Tunes character.

The reveal comes as part of a wide-ranging interview that was recently published on Tom Hardy. During the interview, the actor was explaining his process for developing the characters he portrays. While on the subject of Al Capone in Fonzo, Hardy said the character sounds like Bugs Bunny. To offer proof, he played the interviewer a clip from his phone, which reportedly "sounds like the cartoon rabbit with a severe case of vocal fry." It's doubtful anyone expected a wise-cracking cartoon rabbit, of all things, to inspire such a performance, but Hardy likes to keep things interesting. That much is clear.

This is far from the first time that Tom Hardy has done something strange with a character voice. His Eddie Brock voice in the upcoming Venom movie has certainly been noted by plenty online. There's also his memorably muffled turn as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. This is just something that Hardy likes to do and, while he goes a little off the rails from time to time, the man is an incredible actor. Strange as it may be, it's hard to argue with results.

Beyond the crazy voice that Tom Hardy has cooked up for Fonzo, the project sounds and looks pretty intriguing so far. While we haven't been treated to any footage just yet, several photos of Hardy as Al Capone have been revealed. He looks straight-up unrecognizable and has totally transformed for the role. Not only that, but this isn't a straightforward biopic. This will focus on Capone in his later years after getting out of prison, providing a window into a very specific time in the iconic figure's life prior to his death at the age of 48.

This will also be the first movie to be directed by Josh Trank since the disaster that was the Fantastic Four reboot. Not only was the movie a critical and commercial disaster, but Trank's behavior on set was reportedly a major issue. He was, for a short time, attached to direct a Boba Fett movie for Lucasfilm but was removed from the project in 2015.

Matt Dillon (Crash), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Kathrine Narducci (The Sopranos) and Linda Cardellini (Daddy's Home) round out the ensemble cast. As an added, cool bonus, Run The Jewels' member El-P has been tapped to score the movie's soundtrack. There are a lot of fascinating pieces in play here. Fonzo doesn't have a release date yet, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Esquire.