The For All Mankind [email protected] panel took viewers to outer space. Cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, and Krys Marshall gathered for a thoughtful conversation looking back on season one of the Apple TV+ drama.

Hosted by series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the discussion explored multiple highlights from season one and featured an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated second season of this critically acclaimed series. They also debuted the first teaser trailer For All Mankind Season 2, which you can watch at the end of the [email protected] panel.

Season one of For All Mankind consists of 10 hour-long episodes. The popular Apple TV+ drama series explores what would have happened, if the USSR beat the US to the moon and the global space race never ended during its first season. This places NASA astronauts, engineers and their families at the center of a very interesting alternate history timeline. The show instantly became a hit on the new streaming service and fans are very much looking forward to season two, which was briefly teased during today's [email protected] panel.

In an interview, series creator Ronald D. Moore spoke about why he was interested in telling the alternate history featured in For All Mankind. "I grew up with the Apollo program, as a kid, and it was really the catalyst for inspiring me to become interested in science fiction, overall," he says. The space program was important to Moore when he was a child and like many others of his generation, he thought the space program was going to lead to more. "I thought it was gonna go much bigger than it did. I had dreams of moon bases and colonization, and all kinds of things that never came to pass."

Looking at his expectations as a child and young adult, formed what made For All Mankind a reality. "The idea of doing the history that I never got to see was personally really exciting and interesting to me," says Ronald D. Moore. He add, "And then, on a creative level, separate from that, it was also interesting, in the concept of this particular show, to start at the beginning." As it turns out, Moore is not alone in his interest of an alternate history in regard to the space program and American history in general.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman in the lead role as fictionalized NASA astronaut Edward Baldwin and Apollo 11 crew Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins as characters in the story. Along with the space race alternate history, the fictionalized Soviet Union emphasizes diversity by including a woman in subsequent moon landings, which makes the United States intent on matching pace, while training women and minorities who were largely excluded from the initial decades of US space exploration. You can take a look at the For All Mankind panel above, and check out a sneak peek at the upcoming season 2, thanks to the Apple TV+ YouTube channel.