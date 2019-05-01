Galaxy of Terror and Forbidden World are getting Scream Factory's fantastic steelbook treatment this August. Each release is limited to 5,000 units being produced total. When they're gone, they're gone.

In Galaxy of Terror, the mind's innermost fears become reality for the crew members of the Quest when they land on a barren planet to rescue survivors from the starship Remus. The crew investigates a giant pyramid on the planet, hoping to find the missing crew members ... only to find something deadly waiting for them instead. Each crew member must come face to face with their darkest fears or perish. The crew of the Quest includes Edward Albert (The House Where Evil Dwells), Erin Moran (Happy Days), Ray Walston (Popcorn), Robert Englund (A Nightmare On Elm Street series), Zalman King (Blue Sunshine) and Sid Haig (The Devil's Rejects).

The film had its share of new, emerging talents behind the camera as well, including James Cameron (The Terminator, Aliens, Avatar), who did the production design, and Bill Paxton (Aliens, Near Dark), who worked as a set decorator. One of the most bonkers (yet, completely entertaining) films ever inspired by Alien is now officially a "Scream Factory"-branded title.

Galaxy of Terror Bonus Features

• NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Film Elements

• Audio Commentary With Cast And Crew

• "Tales From The Lumber Yard: The Making Of Galaxy Of Terror" - A Six-Part Documentary Featuring Interviews With Producer • Roger Corman, Director/Co-Writer Bruce D. Clark, Co-Writer Marc Siegler, Actors Robert Englund, Sid Haig, Taaffe O'Connell And More...

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spots

• Alternate Credits For The Alternate Title Mind Warp: An Infinity Of Terror

• Photo Galleries

The seed is planted. The nightmare grows. In Forbidden World, planet Xarbia, an experimental life form known as "Subject 20" has been created by an elite group of scientists in hopes of preventing a major galactic food crisis. However, instead of prolonging life, Subject 20 is destroying it, and the organism poses a double threat because it constantly changes its genetic structure. Mike Colby, a bounty hunter, is called in to investigate. Suspecting that the scientists are keeping something from him, Colby soon discovers why.

Forbidden world steelbook blu-ray features

• NEW 4K Scan Of Original Film Elements (Theatrical Cut)

• NEW 2K Scan Of The Only Existing Film Print (Director's Cut)

• "The Making Of Forbidden World " - Featuring Interviews With Director/Editor Allan Holzman, Special Visual Effects, Artist/Production Designer Robert Skotak, Actor Jesse Vint, Composer Susan Justin And More ...

" - Featuring Interviews With Director/Editor Allan Holzman, Special Visual Effects, Artist/Production Designer Robert Skotak, Actor Jesse Vint, Composer Susan Justin And More ... • Interview With Producer Roger Corman

• Interview With Special Effects Artist John Carl Buechler

• Audio Commentary By Director Allan Holzman (Director's Cut)

• Theatrical Trailer

• Photo Galleries

