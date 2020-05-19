Watching Mel Gibson take on a gang of crooks during a hurricane may well be exactly what we all need right now. Well, it's lucky then that is exactly what we are getting with the first trailer for Lionsgate's action-thriller Force of Nature, which pits Gibson against not only a band of criminals but also a Category 5 hurricane. Alongside Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch stars as a cop named Cardillo who is desperately trying to evacuate an apartment complex after a category 5 hurricane hits.

He runs into Dr. Troy, played by Kate Bosworth, and her father, the latter of whom stubbornly refuses to leave his home despite the raging storm outside. Little do the group know that a gang of heavily armed thieves led by Dexter and The Expendables star David Zayas has begun breaking into the building in pursuit of $55 million that has been hidden somewhere on the property. Of course, Gibson soon reveals himself to be a retired detective who is familiar with the bad guys, and he'll be damned if they're going to walk away with the money without a good old-fashioned fight.

In this thunderous action-thriller, a cop, a doctor, and a retired detective team up to battle a deadly gang of thieves as a brutal hurricane engulfs the city. The film will also be released on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD on June 30, the Force of Nature Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $21.99 and $19.98, respectively.

The legendary Mel Gibson stars in this edge-of-your-seat action-thriller that explodes during a violent Category 5 hurricane. As disgraced cop Cardillo (Emile Hirsch, Into the Wild) races to evacuate an apartment building, he comes across Dr. Troy (Kate Bosworth, Superman Returns) and her retired detective father, Ray (Mel Gibson, Braveheart). When a murderous gang of thieves arrives to rob a wealthy tenant, they must join forces to battle the criminals and escape with their lives before the entire city is deep underwate.

Starring alongside the likes of Kate Bosworth, Emile Hirsch, Mel Gibson, and David Zayas Force of Nature also stars, Stephanie Cayo, Will Catlett, Swen Temmel, Tyler Jon Olson and Jorge Luis Ramos. [Force of Nature} has been directed by Kate Bosworth's husband, Michael Polish, whose previous credits include the drama Twin Falls Idaho, the fantasy drama Northfork, and the 2001 comedy/drama Jackpot. Needless to say, Force of Nature is a much more gritty, action-packed atmosphere than Polish is perhaps accustomed to.

Much like Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch has become something of a controversial figure thanks to his run-ins with the law. His most notable credits include Into the Wild, Killer Joe, and Lords of Dogtown, as well as a small role in Quentin Tarantino's recent ode to Tinseltown Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Kate Bosworth meanwhile is known for her roles in the likes of [Superman Returns}, Still Alice, and the romantic comedy Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!.

Though the movie may not look like high-art, it certainly looks like a lot of fun, and could very well be the exact kind of cinematic escapism that audiences are craving right now. Opinions will, of course, vary with regards to the reputations of two of the main stars of Force of Nature, but if you are in mind to separate the art from the artist that the movie could prove to be a delightfully grizzled action flick.

Alongside Force of Nature, you can also catch Mel Gibson starring opposite Frank Grillo in another action venture, Joe Carnahan's Boss Level, which follows a retired military operative who finds himself in a never-ending time loop on the day of his death. Until then, if Gibson versus thieves versus hurricane is what you're in the mood for, Force Of Nature will debut on Digital and On-Demand on June 30, 2020, and will also be available on DVD/Blu-ray the same day.