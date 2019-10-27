Racing to theaters November 15, Disney and Fox and are bringing one of the biggest rivalries to the screen with Ford V Ferrari. Today, we have a new sneak peak featurette that goes behind this compelling story with stars Matt Damon and Christian Bale. It has also been announced that tickets for this hard-hitting race car drama are now on sale.

Tickets for Ford v Ferrari have gone on sale everywhere tickets are sold. In celebration, 20th Century Fox has released a brand new look at the film, which releases in U.S. theaters on November 15.

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in Ford v Ferrari, inspired by the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

The film also stars Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone, Ray McKinnon, JJ Field and Jack McMullen. FORD v FERRARI is directed by James Mangold and produced by Peter Chernin, p.g.a. Jenno Topping, p.g.a. and James Mangold, p.g.a. Kevin Halloran, Dani Bernfeld and Michael Mann serve as executive producers. FORD v FERRARI was written by Jez Butterworth & Jon-Henry Butterworth and Jason Keller.

Christian Bale has this to say about the history behind Ford v Ferrari.

"This is a wonderful era in motor racing history, but this is more than a racing movie. The odds are against them. And despite that, they know what it is like to persist, and they never give up."

Matt Damon chimes in with this insight.

"The movie does a really good job of showing that two guys who are very different can come together and attempt to do the impossible. This is a crossroads in both of their lives. It's incredibly relateable. You really feel what's at stake.

Ford V Ferrari is also coming to 4DX theaters, where it will capture the rapid swerves and turns of two legendary race cars - the Ford GT40 and the Ferrari P3 - zooming across the speedway through 4DX motion + vibration, plus heave, pitch and roll mimicking the thrilling and unpredictable drifting and braking motions. 4DX will intensify the breakneck speed and adrenaline of the racing sequences in the legendary showdown between Ford and Ferrari.

This latest sneak peek comes direct from Disney and Fox.