Ford V Ferrari is based on a true story, and stars the Academy Award-winning duo of Matt Damon and Christian Bale as the racing designer and driver respectively. Jason Bourne and Batman together at last. Damon stars as the American car designer, Carroll Shelby, with Bale as his tempestuous friend and driver, Ken Miles. After being humiliated by the founder of Ferrari, Enzo Ferrari, the unlikely duo team-up with Ford Motor Company to beat their racing car rivals at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. Along the way their fractious friendship will be tested, as well as their newly designed motor car, as the film navigates through the peaks and troughs that are oh-so familiar with a biopic.

This second trailer continues to bask in the golden, sun-kissed deserts on which our heroes test their racing skills, with the film so perpetually bright you can feel the heat coming off the screen. Looking equally hot is the work of the two lead actors, with both looking on top form, as is to be expected of such a talented pair. Matt Damon looks to be once again bringing his comforting, everyman appeal that has seen him in such good stead, whilst Christian Bale brings with him another accent along with another complex, angry individual that we will no doubt come to find endearing as the film progresses. Both actors appear to be doing what is expected, but this also happens to be what they do best.

Of course, a film entitled Ford v Ferrari would be nothing without the racing, and aside from The Martian and The Machinist butting heads and bromancing down, the trailer treats us to a glimpse of the adrenaline-fueled driving that promises to leave audiences gripping the armrest. There are big crashes, close-calls and Christian Bale close-ups as cars tear around race tracks and we wonder who of these two motor racing behemoths will emerge triumphant.

If you know the true story then you know the answer, but please, no spoilers.

Ford v Ferrari premiered at the Telluride Film Festival at the end of August and has also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival more recently on the 9th September. The early buzz that has come out of these festivals has been very favorable, with the film currently sitting at a fresh 88% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 41 reviews.

The film comes from director James Mangold, known for his Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line and the seminal comic book movie Logan and stars Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon alongside Damon and Bale. Ford v Ferrari is set to hit theaters released on November 15th.