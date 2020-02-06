Fortnite has revealed their Birds of Prey tie-in. The mega-popular game is offering up two different Harley Quinn skins for a limited time. However, there is a catch to earn the second one. Epic Games hinted at the collaboration last week with a cryptic tweet, which meant fans of the game knew something was in the works. At the time, we weren't sure what that would look like exactly, but there is both good news and bad news attached.

First is the good news. Fortnite fans will be able to purchase the Harley Quinn skin starting today, Thursday (February 7th), at 7PM Eastern and they will be up on the site until February 17th. So if you want to play as Miss Quinn, you need to jump on that deal quickly. The first skin is immediately playable and it has a similar look to Margot Robbie's version of the character in 2016's Suicide Squad. It's titled Lil Monster XoXo Harley. The second skin looks more like her Birds of Prey version of the characters and it's called the Always Fantabulous Harley.

In order to get the Birds of Prey skin, Fortnite players will have to complete a series of challenges. According to Epic Games, the first challenge will have players finish in the top 30, then the top 20, and finally the top 10. For the second part of the challenge, players will have to hit weak points. The third and final challenge involves dealing damage with pickaxes. In order to gain access to the Always Fantabulous Harley skin, Fortnite players will have to purchase the Lil Monster XoXo Harley skin first.

Now for the (somewhat) bad news. Fortnite usually has some tie-in game modes for the new skin announcements. So far, Epic Games has not announced anything further than the Harley Quinn from Birds of Prey skin. And with the limited purchasing window, it doesn't seem that they're will be any new game modes offered this time around. Whatever the case may be, this is still an excellent tie-in for the upcoming movie, which has been gaining positive reviews from critics. North American DC fans will be able to see the movie starting tonight during the Thursday preview screenings.

Birds of Prey officially hits theaters this Friday. While it's not expected to light the box office on fire in its debut weekend, it has been estimated that it will have a long life in theaters, mainly due to the positive early reviews, which usually correlates to word-of-mouth advertising. Fortnite players will more than likely end up forking over some dough to play the game as Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn, so that's also great advertising for the movie. The official Epic Games site was the first to announce the Birds of Prey news. You can take a look at the two new skins below.

I’m the one they should be scared of. BECAUSE I’M HARLEY FRICKIN’ QUINN!#HarleyQuinn is ready for mayhem and bringing Gotham’s havoc straight to Fortnite. Grab the Harley Quinn Bundle tonight starting at 7PM ET, learn more about the bundle in our blog: https://t.co/JUkKl7KNeppic.twitter.com/iFb335rIfC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 6, 2020