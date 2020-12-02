The Mandalorian is taking over Fortnite. Epic Games made the announcement today after days of speculation and rumors. Mando and Grogu are among the guest stars in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Zero Point. Players can join Agent Jones as he enlists the greatest Hunters across multiple Realities, including the Mandalorian himself, to stop others from escaping the Loop. Plus, there's a deal for players who might not have Disney+ yet. Now through December 31st, 2020, player can get up to 2 months of Disney+ for free when you make any real money purchase in game.

This is the way...



Through Dec 31, 2020, get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us when you make any real money purchase in-game. New Disney+ subscribers aged 18+ only. Select countries only, offer varies by country.



Fortnite player will have to stay on target and join the hunt as they battle for honor in an ancient arena, take on bounties from new characters, and try out exotic weapons in a chaotic fight that will determine the future of the Island. Among the new locations, perks, and weapons you'll find the Mandalorian's Amban Sniper Rifle, which allows players to switch between melee and ranged attacks.

The Mandalorian is the first skin that can be unlocked for playing Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Zero Point. From there, the Star Wars content starts to get notched up in a quick manner. By the time players reach Level 8, they'll have a Mandalorian banner, a Star Wars-themed spray, a Mandalorian loading screen, a Grogu emoticon, and a Razor Crest glider. The rest of The Mandalorian content will unlock around Level 100, with a banner at Level 97, another Star Wars-themed emoticon at Level 98, The Child at Level 100 and an extra style option for the Mandalorian at Level 100, too. Plus, players will be able to unlock even more by completing quests and getting past level 100.

As for more content, it has been rumored that more characters from The Mandalorian will show up in Fortnite, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time. For now, players are going to have to get through some pretty tough challenges to acquire all of the new Star Wars content, which will likely take up a decent amount of time. As for The Mandalorian season 2, the hit series only has three more episodes before it comes to an end.

Lucasfilm and Epic Games partnered up for The Rise of Skywalker promotion last year at this time. J.J. Abrams appeared in the game to unveil a clip from the movie, which did not make it into the final cut. Fortnite is one of the biggest gaming franchises in history, so it's fitting to see one of the biggest sci-fi franchises partner up for some cross promotion. As the public health crisis continues, more and more people will be spending their holidays indoors with a decent amount of extra time to play some video games. You can head over to the official Epic Games website to get started on The Mandalorian challenges.