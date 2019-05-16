John Wick has officially joined the action in Fortnite. While this would possibly serve as an absolutely awesome surprise for many, those who play the game regularly likely already suspected this was coming. Mysteriously, Mr. Wick's house showed up on the island pretty recently, and there was even an unofficial character skin titled "John Wick" that previously was made available. So while this may be one of the worst kept secrets in modern gaming, it still is surely to be a whole lot of fun.

Epic, the company behind the massive hit video game, made the reveal that Keanu Reeves' assassin from his popular action movie franchise of the same name is a part of Fortnite now. This comes just ahead of the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which arrives in theaters this weekend. The announcement was made with the reveal of a brief teaser trailer. It sees a rival assassin flipping one of the signature gold coins from the movies, machine gun in hand, as John approaches from the other side of the alley. It quickly turns into a shootout. We then get a title card, revealing the new Wick's Bounty mode.

There are two ways for players to enjoy Mr. Wick in the game. Players can buy an official John Wick skin, which looks an awful lot like Keanu Reeves, as well as some accessories. Or, they can participate in the Wick's Bounty mode. Epic provided the following logline for the new gameplay mode.

"The High Table has opened a new contract. It's up to you to collect the bounty. Stay alive and collect gold tokens by eliminating the other bounty hunters. The first one to fulfill the order wins, but be careful how far ahead you get, as you will become a target for everyone else."

Wick's Bounty will only be available for a limited time, but those who play it can unlock new goods for the video game. This isn't the first time that Epic has featured a major crossover event with a blockbuster movie in Fortnite. Last year, the gaming company made a deal with Marvel to bring Thanos to the wildly popular survival shooter in honor of the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Given how popular the game has become, it would certainly seem to be beneficial for both parties involved.

Related: Keanu Reeves Shares John Wick's Secret Hobby That Didn't Make the Trilogy

The John Wick franchise has become increasingly popular with each installment and that looks to hold true for John Wick 3: Parabellum this weekend, as it's expected to top the box office. The fact that he's being brought to Fortnite also speaks to its popularity. This also isn't the only video game surrounding the assassin coming our way, as John Wick Hex, a strategy shooter, was also recently revealed to be coming our way in the near future. Be sure to check out the Wick's Bounty trailer from the Fortnite YouTube channel below.