Be careful what you wish for. That's the tagline for the new family fantasy Four Kids and It. But it could also pertain to our current state of world affairs. Movie theaters are still closed as America slowly begins to reopen. Half of the country is going outside this Memorial Day weekend. But there are still no new summer releases hitting the big screen anytime soon. So Lionsgate has answered our wish for anything new to watch. Though many of you will agree, this isn't exactly what we had in mind.

What, exactly, is Four Kids and It? My first guess would be the featured film on next weekend's new episode of How Did This Get Made. And that's probably not too far off the mark. What we have here is a fine mix of Gremlins, Munchie and The Ghoulies with a little bit of The Leprechaun mixed in for good measure. I believe we're looking at the next Mac and Me, but could it possibly achieve that kind kind of cult status? Why don't you take a look at the trailer for yourself.

On a seaside holiday, four kids from a blended family visit the beach, where they discover a floppy-eared creature that grants their wishes. But there's a catch: the kids' adventures in rock-climbing, pop stardom, and flying end promptly at sunset - leaving them in danger each time. Can they learn to control the magic before something dreadful happens?

The heartwarming story about a newly blended family getting to know one another amidst extraordinary and magical circumstances, Four Kids and It, premieres everywhere June 30th from Lionsgate.

Four Kids and It is a charming and whimsical story featuring a star-studded cast including Paula Patton (2 Guns, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol) and Matthew Goode (TV's Downton Abbey and The Crown), with Russell Brand (TV's Ballers, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and the voice of Academy Award winner Michael Caine (1999, Best Supporting Actor, The Cider House Rules; The Dark Knight franchise, The Prestige).

Based on iconic children's author Jaqueline Wilson's Four Children and It, the story is a modern twist based on E. Nesbit's 1902 classic Five Children and It, and also stars Teddie Malleson-Allen, Ashley Aufderheide, Billy Jenkins, and Ellie-Mae Siame. The film adaptation is directed by Andy De Emmony (TV's The Nest and Spitting Image) and written by Simon Lewis.

On June 30th, Four Kids and It will be available on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand, including major digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and others. You can also take a look at the poster and a bunch of first look photos, which were delivered direct from Lionsgate. Here, you thought you had no good movies to look forward to in June. You kind of still don't, but at least there's always Four Kids and It, which is sure to bring a little magic into your living room for 90 minutes.