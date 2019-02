The Four Weddings and a Funeral mini sequel trailer has been released. The short sequel was made to take part in this year's Red Nose Day. The annual event funds programs that keep children safe, healthy, and educated. Over the years, Red Nose Day has raised over $1.3 billion for 50 states and Puerto Rico, along with 38 countries around the world, impacting the lives of over 16 million children in the process. The event takes place on May 23rd this year, which is when the Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel will be released to the public.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral mini sequel is officially titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding and it will air on NBC. The special sequel brings the original cast together after 25 years. Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe, and Timothy Walker have all returned. Additionally, there are some secret guest stars joining in on the fun. Grant won the Best Actor Academy Award in 1994 for his portrayal of Charles in the original movie.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral mini sequel takes place during the wedding of two mystery characters. In the trailer, the cast introduces themselves and then requests "the pleasure of your company at the wedding of the year." It's a short teaser and it's perfect for fans of the original romantic comedy who have been waiting to see the cast reunite. The short sequel was shot over two days in December and star John Hannah had this to say about it.

"It's nice to be part of something for such a great cause, and also, just catching up with people after 25 years."

Screenwriter Richard Curtis wrote the Four Weddings and a Funeral mini sequel for Red Nose Day 2019. Curtis did the same with the Love Actually sequel, which aired in 2017. Director Mike Newell, who directed the original movie, came back on board to helm the reunion. This is an exciting project for fans that was made for a great cause. Making the Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel will more than likely bring a lot of attention to Red Nose Day 2019.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral mini sequel will be 12 minutes long and premieres at the end of May on NBC. It will obviously pop up online right after and will probably get some massive views. As for who the guest stars are, that remains to be a mystery, but we'll all find out soon enough. In the meantime, you can check out the Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel trailer below, thanks to the Red Nose Day USA Instagram account.