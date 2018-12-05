An official Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion is happening 25 years later. Writer Richard Curtis, as well as the majority of the cast from the classic romantic comedy, are getting back together to make a new short for Red Nose Day 2019 that will air in the U.K. and in the U.S. as part of the programming lineup for the charity event. The key creative team behind the 1994 classic, both in front of and behind the camera, are all on board.

The new short, which is titled One Red Nose Day and a Wedding, is currently in production and is being directed by Mike Newell, who also helmed Four Weddings and a Funeral. Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker are all set to star in the new short, which will pick up 25 years after the original. Richard Curtis penned the script for the new short. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're all definitely older, I suspect no wiser. It's been really enjoyable working out what's happened to all the characters, and now they get back together for the 5th wedding. Where, as usual, not everything will go as planned."

Four Weddings and a Funeral remains one of the most successful and beloved romantic comedies ever made. The movie wound up scoring two Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. It also was a truly massive hit at the box office. Made for a budget of less than $5 million, the movie grossed $245 million worldwide. It also is the movie that made Hugh Grant famous, who would later go on to star in other successful romantic flicks like Notting Hill. While his star power has waned a bit, Grant did star in this year's heralded Paddington 2.

Richard Curtis founded Red Nose Day and, in the years since its inception, it has raised more than $900 million, money that has supported charities in the U.K. and all around the world. The U.S. adopted Red Nose Day in 2015, with the specific aim of ending child poverty, and those efforts have raised $150 million so far. Curtis previously reunited the cast of another one of his classics, Love Actually, for a Red Nose Day special in 2017 titled Red Nose Day Actually.

One Red Nose Day and a Wedding is set to premiere on BBC One exclusively on March 15, 2019, as part of their Red Nose Day celebration. The short will later air in the U.S. on NBC in May as part of the network's programming for Red Nose Day 2019. We should expect to see a trailer for the Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion ahead of its debut. We'll be sure to bring that your way as soon as it's made available. For more information on next year's charitable happenings, head on over to the Red Nose Day website.