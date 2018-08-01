The Fox News Movie is quickly gaining some momentum. In addition to Charlize Theron, the film will also star Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman as women who worked for the network underneath Roger Ailes. Theron is playing the role of former host Megyn Kelly, while Kidman will portray Gretchen Carlson. Robbie will play an associate producer at the news network. The movie is currently untitled, but it will focus on Ailes' reign as the leader of the network in addition to the fallout after his sexual misconduct controversy.

Annapurna is making the Fox News Movie and they currently have the Dick Cheney biopic in production as well. In addition to starring in the movie, Charlize Theron is also producing alongside Beth Kono and AJ Dix under their Denver & Delilah banner. The script for the Fox News Movie was written by Charles Randolph and it will be directed by Jay Roach. Other than that, details are scarce about the intriguing new project that will shed light on the polarizing network.

Roger Ailes ran Fox News and helped to launch the careers of Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly along with Sean Hannity, Greta Van Susteren, and fired host Bill O'Reilly, who will also reportedly be included in the Fox News Movie. In addition, media mogul Rupert Murdoch will be portrayed in the project. Ailes was forced to resign in 2016 after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the years. Kelly and Carlson were the most outspoken about their treatment at the network, which will be a major part of the upcoming film.

Roger Ailes, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 77, was a prominent figure in the Republican party. He helped Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George Bush all get into office. Ailes was also a former daytime TV executive and took that attitude with him when he was asked by Rupert Murdoch to become the CEO of Fox News. Ailes has been called the "Christopher Columbus of hate" by some of his opponents, who did not share his vision for politics and news. In an interview, Ailes said, "I created a TV network for people from 55 to dead," where he insinuated that he played off of some America's worst fears for financial gain.

There is currently no word as to when the Fox News Movie will go into production, but that news will be announced in the coming months along with a release date. This means that there is plenty of time to brush up on some Roger Ailes and Fox News history to see how much of it the movie is able to accurately portray on the big screen. The project will more than likely be a hot topic and start many debates, so be prepared. You can read more about Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie joining the cast of the Fox News Movie over at The Hollywood Reporter.