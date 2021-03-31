The answer is no. Unlike many other Americans still in lockdown across America, Britney Spears did not watch the viral Hulu documentary about herself titled Framing Britney Spears. But she did see some footage from it. The pop icon admits that after viewing a few scenes from the popular streaming event, she couldn't stop crying for two weeks straight. And that she felt embarrassed by the whole thing.

Britney Spears shared her reaction to the documentary on Instagram. The movie was produced by the New York Times, and the singer doesn't enjoy the light it put her in. She says this about her experience with the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

"My life has always been very speculated...watched...and judged really my whole life!!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!!"

"As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in...I cried for two weeks and well....I still cry sometimes !!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy...love...and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

Britney Spears words were accompanied with a video of the pop star dancing to Areosmith's Crazy. She throws the devil sign and proceeds to play air guitar while spinning around in a red halter top. She posted a second video, saying "I was feeling wild dancing to @aerosmith at 2am last night."

Even before the documentary arrived on Hulu, Britney Spears says she always felt "judged, insulted, and embarrassed by the media." She has been scrutinized and under a microscope since the day her school girl video '...Baby One More Time' hit MTV in heavy rotation back in 1998, when the cable channel actually played music videos. With a career spanning more than two decades, Spears has never been out of the spotlight. But Framing Britney Spears has made her more popular and sympathetic in the past few months.

Britney Spear's latest instagram is the first time she has responded to the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which released on Hulu this past February, almost two months ago. She did however offer her fans some words upon its initial release, indirectly referencing the provocative movie.

"Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories!!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!"

Shortly after the release of Framing Britney Spears, rumors began to spread that Spears was working on her own version of the story, whether that be in a follow-up documentary or biopic. Spears seems most preoccupied with the ongoing battle over her conservatorship and dealing with dad Jamie Spears. Last week Spears officially requesting that her father no longer be her permanent conservator, requesting that her care manager Jodi Montgomery step into that role. Last month Spears won the right for a wealth-management firm to be put in charge of her finances. They will also act as a co-conservator for now alongside Jamie Spears.

The creators behind Framing Britney Spears say there is enough material for a sequel. This could happen sometime this year. But neither the New York Times nor Hulu have confirmed that a second documentary is officially moving forward.