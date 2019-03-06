If the dueling Fyre Festival documentaries from Netflix and Hulu have taught us anything it's that people love to watch a good disaster story unfold in the real world, as long as nobody actually gets hurt. Enter Framing John Delorean. This documentary will be the first movie of any kind to chronicle the life of the infamous car maker who revolutionized the car industry and was poised to go down as one of the greats before going down on felony drug charges instead. For those in need of a fix after binging those Fyre docs, this may well do the trick.

Most people know the DeLorean from the Back to The Future movies, which has helped cement its place as a staple in pop culture to this day. But as this trailer reveals, the story about the man behind that car is far more fascinating than we may realize. He married a supermodel, was involved in drugs, plus both Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher are involved somehow. At one point in the trailer, someone says this, which really drives home the point.

"John DeLorean was the leading man Hollywood producers dream of. And he was real."

Framing John DeLorean asks the question, who was the real John DeLorean? To some, he was a renegade visionary who fundamentally changed the automobile industry. Others might say he was the ultimate con man. For the first time ever, this movie recounts this man's life, chronicling his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors, his obsession over building a sports car that could conquer the world, and his tremendous fall from grace, thanks to charges of cocaine trafficking.

The documentary uses a combination of interviews and archival footage, as is typical for this type of thing. But they've also incorporated dramatic vignettes utilizing Alec Baldwin as John DeLorean. Not only that but, as we see in the trailer, there are also shots of Baldwin as himself explaining how to get into the headspace of the character he's playing. That makes this a very unique looking documentary that suits the unique nature of its subject.

This comes from directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott (The Art of the Steal). In addition to the interviews they've conducted, the cast for the dramatized sections also includes Morena Baccarin, Josh Charles, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli, Jason Jones, Dana Ashbrook, Josh Cooke and Sean Cullen. It's produced by Tamir Ardon and Don Argott, with Nate Bolotin on board as an executive producer.

John DeLorean's company, the DeLorean Motor Company, only ever produced one car, the DMC DeLorean, commonly known simply as the DeLorean. Less than 9,000 were ever made and today they are cherished collector's items. It's hard not to wonder what else this man could have cooked up had things not went so poorly. Framing John DeLorean hits theaters and VOD on June 7. Be sure to check out the trailer from IFC Films below.