In an interesting turn of events, Copshop star Frank Grillo has thrown shade at the film's producers for interfering with the editing. Directed by Joe Carnahan and starring Frank Grillo and Gerard Butler in the lead, Copshop released last week in theaters to favorable reviews. Most critics praised the film for its escapist qualities, thrilling action, and Carnahan's direction. Copshop is currently sitting at an 81% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the theatrical version isn't what Joe Carnahan intended to release. That could also be the reason why he has refrained from promoting the film.

Another talking point about Copshop has been Grillo's performance as conman Teddy Murretto, which hasn't been well received by critics. Grillo recently took to Instagram to address the criticism, revealing that the Copshop version playing in theaters right now was made without his or Joe Carnahan's permission. Frank Grillo and Joe Carnahan are good friends and produced Copshop through their WarParty films. Grillo didn't reveal why the studio didn't like the original cut, but he made it clear that he won't take criticism for something that isn't his fault.

You might take note when a director isn't promoting his movie. Via Frank Grillo. #ReleaseTheCarnahanCut#Copshoppic.twitter.com/JAVvA8tjYg — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) September 16, 2021

"Although I support all films me and my partner [Joe Carnahan] make, I'm not very pleased [with] how my performance was cut. Without detail, I'll say I gave a much more 3-dimensional take that was very colorful and very well planned out. Needless to say, that's not what ended up in the film. As a result, I'm getting a bit beat up by critics. That makes me f*****g mad. But there's not a thing I can do except smile and wave. I will say this...The cut my boy, brother, and partner [Joe Carnahan] made had my performance intact. Unfortunately, our cut was passed over for this cut. That's fine. It happens, 'Copshop' is a good movie and I'm very proud of what we did. But the day I take the brunt for someone else's bullshit will be the day I quit acting. I love what I do and put my soul into every role. So, when I read critics go at me for a character that was castrated by someone other than my director I take great offense."

I really dug COPSHOP but am now absolutely fascinated to see what Carnahan’s original cut looked like and to know all the behind the scenes drama, particularly why Carnahan is thanking all of these people but pointedly *not* Gerard Butler pic.twitter.com/3NiYP8u5fj — Mitchell Beaupre (@itismitchell) September 17, 2021

It looks like Frank Grillo still supports the film and is quite satisfied with how it turned out. But he is angry about the unfair flak he's getting for a role that was altered significantly during editing. Making multiple edits of a film is a common process, and the theatrical cuts substantially differ from the first or rough cuts. Why Carnahan's cut of Copshop was rejected still remains a mystery. Carnahan has also stayed away from promoting the movie. The only time he's mentioned Copshop in the past few weeks was in an Instagram video in which he thanked the cast and crew for making a film during a pandemic.

Although Copshop is a fast-paced 107-minute long movie, a few more minutes to flesh out a lead character wouldn't have made a big difference. That being said, Copshop is still a violent, Tarantinoesque joyride from start to finish. The plot synopsis for Copshop reads as follows, "On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station-but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs."

Hopefully, Carnahan gets to release his director's cut some time. Copshop was released in the U.S. on 17 September 2021.