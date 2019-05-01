Scream Factory proudly presents the ghoulish cult classic Frankenstein Created Woman on Blu-ray™ in an all-new Collector's Edition on June 11, 2019. A wild entry in the Hammer Films Frankenstein series, Frankenstein Created Woman stars the legendary Peter Cushing (Star Wars, The Mummy) as the title character. The film's Scream Factory release comes presented in a new 2K scan from the original film elements, and loaded with special features including brand new interviews and audio commentaries.

Baron Frankenstein (Peter Cushing) and Dr. Hertz (Thorley Walters) are embarking upon an experiment to capture the souls of the dead and impose them into other bodies. When their assistant, Hans (Robert Morris), is unjustly accused of murdering his girlfriend Christina's father and put to death, the two men claim his body and trap his soul in their laboratory. Meanwhile, Christina (Susan Denberg) is consumed with grief over the death of her beloved Hans and commits suicide.

Frankenstein and Dr. Hertz are able to transfer Hans' soul into Christina's healed body, which results in a vision of beauty. Their experiment appears successful until Frankenstein discovers that Christina's seductive appetites are being driven by the spirit of Hans and his passion for revenge.

Peter Cushing Special Features:

• NEW 2K scan from the original film elements

• NEW Audio Commentary with author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr

• NEW interview with actor Robert Morris

• NEW interview with camera assistant/clapper loader Eddie Collins and 2nd assistant director Joe Marks

• Audio Commentary by actors Derek Fowlds, Robert Morris and film historian Jonathan Rigby

• World of Hammer episode The Curse of Frankenstein

• World of Hammer episode Hammer Stars: Peter Cushing

• Hammer Glamour featurette

• Theatrical Trailers

• TV Spots

• Radio Spots

• Still Galleries - movie stills, posters and lobby cards