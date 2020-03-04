The Invisible Man recently hit theaters and became an instant success for Blumhouse Productions. Jason Blum, who heads up the company and serves as a producer on the recent reimagining of the classic horror tale, is interested in taking on Frankenstein next. It's just a matter of someone pitching the right idea.

Jason Blum has been making the rounds promoting The Invisible Man recently. Universal Pictures has been trying to make use of its classic monsters in recent years, with Frankenstein eyed as a potential project for some time. During a recent interview, Blum revealed this is one he's actively looking to tackle. Here's what Blum had to say about it.

"I'd love to do Frankenstein. I've tasked our filmmakers with trying to figure out just straight Frankenstein. Again, I don't know if someone else is doing it, I don't know anything about it, but I would love to try, and I'm waiting for a great idea. The Invisible Man, I agree, the best ideas feel like, 'My gosh, it's so obvious, why didn't that happen before?'. If we could come up with something as good for Frankenstein, I'd love to try that."

Blumhouse is known for producing microbudget genre movies, making them relatively low-risk with a possibly high upside. Some examples of successful Blumhouse movies include The Purge, Sinister, Get Out and 2018's Halloween. The Invisible Man, directed by Leigh Whannell, for example, cost just $7 million to produce but it has already earned $53 million at the box office. With that, it seems inevitable that Universal will partner with Jason Blum on future monster flicks.

Universal had previously looked to create a monster cinematic universe, dubbed the Dark Universe, which started with 2017's The Mummy, led by Tom Cruise. Javier Bardem had been tapped to star in a new Frankenstein movie, with Angelina Jolie long attached to star in a remake of Bride of Frankenstein. Jolie may well still end up playing that role at some point, but the Dark Universe failed in spectacular fashion, which caused the studio to head back to the drawing board. They instead decided to go for a creator-driven approach, with filmmakers pitching what they would like to make. The Invisible Man was the first of the bunch and set things off in a good way.

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein has been adapted for the screen many times in the past, with 1931's live-action adaptation serving as the classic example. More recent attempts have left a lot to be desired, such as 2014's I, Frankenstein and 2015's Victor Frankenstein. The challenge in creating a new take on a story that has been told so many times is sizable. But if it can be done with The Invisible Man, One has to imagine it can be done with Frankenstein as well, and Jason Blum seems like the right man for the job. For more with Blum you can check out the full interview from The Evolution of Horror podcast.