A new trailer and poster have been released for the upcoming indie documentary FredHeads, which explores the diverse fandom of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and its iconic villain, Freddy Krueger. We first reported on this Freddy Krueger documentary back in June, when it was revealed that filming was set to take place at numerous horror conventions that summer, and that's where the footage seen in this trailer was shot, with a number of fans revealing that they are "FredHeads." The launch of this trailer and poster coincides with the launch of the documentary's IndieGogo campaign, with the movie slated for release in late 2018.

The trailer includes a mix of everyday fans, some in impressive cosplay outfits, along with some of the franchise actors such as Tuesday Knight (Kristen from A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master), Miko Hughes (Dylan from Wes Craven's A New Nightmare), Andras Jones (Rick from A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master), Danny Hassell (Dan from A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child), Lisa Wilcox (Alice from A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master) and Ricky Dean Logan (Carlos from Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare), who Robert Englund revealed last year was his favorite Nightmare on Elm Street kill. Here's the official synopsis for the documentary below.

"On November 9, 1984, a film directed by Wes Craven forever changed the world of horror, ushering a new wave of terror directly into the audience's dreams. Since then, A Nightmare on Elm Street has become an iconic worldwide phenomenon that terrifies some, but is deeply beloved by others. FredHeads is a documentary that follows a group of friends who were united by Elm Street as they travel to various horror conventions, allowing fellow FredHeads to explore why this franchise connects its fans on a deeper level. Together they discover how the community has helped some get over the loss of a loved one, aided others in recovery from addiction, how it was their only friend in a time when they were bullied, and, in the end, why it became a home for so many. Along the way, they talk to countless fans to hear their stories as well as some of the franchise key players, each delving into why Elm Street is held so dear to people's hearts and together exploring what is means to be a FredHead."

Venn Pictures (Don't Fall Asleep fan film), in partnership with Northgate Pictures (Easter Sunday, Gorehammer), brings you the ultimate homage to the legacy and power of the A Nightmare on Elm Street fandom. The crowdfunding campaign is seeking $30,000 for the production, with several different levels of perks for the fans. For instance, a $25 donation gets you a limited edition DVD of the documentary, ensuring that they will be among the first to see FredHeads. T-shirts, pins, posters, soundtracks, and sunglasses are among the available merchandise. One-of-a-kind perks from Elm Street alumni are also up for grabs, including prop replicas signed by Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

There have been a number of recent documentaries exploring this franchise as of late, with Robert Englund putting on the Freddy Krueger makeup for the doc Nightmares in the Makeup Chair and Scream, Queen!, which explores the homosexual subtext in the 1985 sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge. If you're a "FredHead" yourself, you can submit your own story to the documentary team at the FredHeads Documentary Facebook, which you can find, along with much more information on the documentary and details about how you can contribute, at the FredHeads IndieGogo page. Take a look at the trailer and poster for FredHeads below.