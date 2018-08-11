Freaked is getting some love from the folks at Mondo. The company will be releasing the movie's soundtrack for the first time ever on vinyl this fall, complete with new artwork from artist David Daniels, who did the movie's original title sequence. Alex Winter, who co-wrote and co-directed the movie with Tom Stern, said on Twitter, "We've been working on the soundtrack release with the great folks at @MondoNews for a couple of years. A lot of love went into this." Also, Winter teased, while responding to a fan inquiry about further details, that the Parliament Funkadelic song from the credits will be included, as well as a possible surprise track.

"Don't want to totally spoil it but yes to pfunk and we just might have dug up the never used demo title track by a certain rock god."

In addition to the Mondo vinyl release, which doesn't yet have an exact release date, Freaked has been given a brand new poster and enamel pin, which are on sale now. Though, they are likely to sell fast, so if you want to get your hands on one, it would be best to act quickly. Both the poster and the cover art for the soundtrack release draw on the same imagery from the movie, which is sure to make fans of the cult classic very happy. The poster and pin were designed by Matty Ryan Tobin.

Freaked has a very unique history. The movie came from the minds of the dudes behind the MTV sketch show The Idiot Box and was originally pitched as a low-budget horror flick to star alternative rock band Butthole Surfers. Eventually, it was sold to Fox and evolved into a bizarre black comedy, with a circus sideshow serving as the backdrop. Despite Fox's initial interest, and $12 million investment with the production budget, the studio deemed it too weird and it was ultimately dumped in just a few theaters. However, it eventually gained cult status, despite the fact that it was very difficult to get a copy of or even see until very recently. Alex Winter revealed a handful of years ago that the final print was almost destroyed.

In Freaked, Embattled corporation Everything Except Shoes, or E.E.S., hires celebrity Ricky Coogin (Alex Winter) to serve as its spokesperson amid a spate of reports that the company uses a toxic substance in the products it manufactures. Ricky travels to South America to dispel the rumors, but instead he stumbles upon an oddball amusement park run by the demented Elijah C. Skuggs (Randy Quaid). It turns out that Skuggs is using the substance in E.E.S. products to turn humans into grotesque mutants.

These new Freaked goods should help hold you Alex Winter fans over until Bill and Ted 3 actually gets going. Hopefully, Mondo will release further details on the vinyl soundtrack in the near future. If you want to get your hands on one of the new Freaked posters or enamel pins, head on over to Mondo. You can check out the poster art and cover art for the soundtrack for yourself below.

This Fall pick up the Butt Ugly / But Funny, previously unreleased soundtrack to @alxwinter and @tomjstern's FREAKED! Featuring all-new original artwork by the artist behind the film's OG title sequence, @RealDDaniels! pic.twitter.com/BDcX466ADY — MONDO (@MondoNews) August 9, 2018

FREAKED poster & enamel pin by @mattryantobin + THE MARTIAN poster by Gianmarco Magnani are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/hGiA6d5Shapic.twitter.com/2ll6i7rbLD — MONDO (@MondoNews) August 9, 2018

We've been working on the soundtrack release with the great folks at @MondoNews for a couple of years. A LOT of love went into this. https://t.co/2fWYgWY9y3 — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) August 9, 2018