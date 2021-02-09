Filmmaker Christopher Landon has made a mark in Hollywood with his unique approach to horror-comedies, with movies like Happy Death Day and its sequel, and 2020's Freaky. Fans have long wondered whether we could be getting a second sequel to Happy Death Day someday. In a recent interview, Landon confirmed that he has every intention of making a third movie in the series as part of a complete trilogy.

"I really, first and foremost, had wanted and continue to want to make a third movie in the Happy Death Day franchise just because I've wrote an idea. I didn't write the whole script, I'm not that crazy. But I had outlined a third movie because I really knew what I wanted it to be and it was sort of the conclusion to it. It was a trilogy for me, so it's a bummer that I haven't had the opportunity yet to make that movie and I know that Jessica Rothe really wants to do it."

Happy Death Day tells the story of college student Tree, played by Jessica Rothe. Tree's life is stuck in an unending loop of twenty-four hours in which she repeatedly gets murdered by a mystery assailant unless she can uncover the identity of the killer. The sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, ended on a cliffhanger with the government getting involved, and one of Tree's frenemies getting caught in a new loop. It seems Landon intends to resolve the cliffhanger with a third movie.

In the meantime, fans also want Tree to appear in a crossover movie with Millie, the protagonist of Landon's other horror-comedy hit Freaky. That is one idea that Landon is not too enthused about, as the filmmaker explains that, unlike the Happy Death Day franchise, Freaky had always been intended to be a one-off film.

"In terms of a sequel to Freaky, you know, I don't think it's ever gonna happen, because I honestly don't know if the studio has an appetite for a sequel. I think they're quite comfortable with it being a standalone movie, and to be honest, I am too, because we didn't really have an idea for a sequel. It wasn't like, "Oh, this has to be the continuation of this story," whereas with the Happy Death Movies movies they kind of had a whole life after that, but you never know. You never know what can happen. I would love to see, you know, Millie and Tree in a movie together. But I just don't know what that movie is."

Directed by Christopher Landon, Freaky features a lead cast consisting of Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Oshervich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori. The film tells the story of a high school student who swaps bodies with a ruthless serial killer and has twenty-four hours to get back in her body before the swap becomes permanent. Coming Soon was the first to report this.