Blumhouse's Freaky wins the Friday the 13th box office weekend with only $3.7 million. The movie is directed by Christopher Landon, and it stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton. Vaughn and Newton play a serial killer and a teenage girl, respectively, who suddenly switch bodies. The movie has generated a lot of positive buzz from viewers and critics, but movie theaters in North America largely remain to be closed, due to the public health crisis. NATO is hoping for immediate help from Congress to help keep theaters alive.

Let Him Go took the second spot this weekend after earning $1.8 million. To date, the movie has made just shy of $7 million globally, with the majority of that money coming from the domestic box office receipts. The movie stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as a retired sheriff and his wife who set out to find their only grandchild after their son dies. The War with Grandpa took on the third position after taking in $1.3 million. The Robert De Niro comedy has earned over $20 million since debuting in theaters back in October.

Come Play earned $1.1 million at the box office this weekend, which was more than enough for the fourth spot. The movie stars Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson, and Winslow Fegley. The story follows the parents of an elementary school student with autism as they try to protect their young son from getting abducted by Larry, a villainous humanoid creature that preys on the innocence of children. Liam Neeson's Honest Thief came in fifth after earning $800k. To date, the action thriller has earned $20 million globally.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet came in at number six this weekend after earning $735k. As of this writing, the movie has taken in $353.5 million, with the majority of that number coming from overseas theaters. Warner Bros. is hoping that Nolan's latest will have a second chance when its released Digitally and on Blu-ray December 15th. Guardians of the Galaxy popped back into the top ten this weekend at number seven after bringing in $406k. James Gunn has announced that the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finished and production will begin in the near future.

Toy Story took the eighth spot at movie theaters this weekend with $222k. As for number nine, that position went to Mel Gibson's latest project, Fatman, which earned $107k. Gibson stars as a gritty version of Santa Claus who works with the United States government, while getting stalked by a ruthless hitman played by Walton Goggins. Ammonite closed out this weekend's top ten after bringing in $85k. This weekend's box office data comes to us from The Numbers.

