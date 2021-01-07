Director Christopher Landon's most recent foray into horror/comedy, Freaky, bears a lot of similarities with his previous efforts, Happy Death Day, with the star of the latter now believing that the best way forward for both franchises is to have them collide. Jessica Rothe, who plays main character "Tree" in both movies in the Happy Death Day series, thinks it is entirely possible, given the mixed-up magic and sci-fi mythology of the two franchises, for a Freaky and Happy Death Day crossover to come together on the big screen.

"I think that's totally the way to go because, as you said, [Kathryn Newton's Butcher in Freaky] embodies so much strength, power, and twisted badass-ness in that role. I was so lucky to get to see it on opening weekend, and it has such fun, wild performances from both Kathryn and Vince [Vaughn]. So I agree with you that it totally needs to be a showdown of Tree versus Millie. And maybe Vince can make a cameo as a scream queen because he gave us scream queens a run for our money. He did a really good job."

The twisty-turny plots and use of sci-fi tropes, as well as the similarity in tone and subversion of expectations across both Happy Death Day and Freaky would certainly allow Landon to bring the two worlds together should he so choose. It the director's ability to subvert the expected that Rothe loves, with the actress fully on board should Landon ever decide to throw Tree and Freaky's Blissfield Butcher together.

"But that's what I love about Chris' work; he subverts things like that. Who would have ever thought that Vince Vaughn would be the next great scream queen? He found a lot of truth, honesty, and vulnerability. These are colors that I've never seen Vince Vaughn perform before, and that's one of the things that I love about genre-bendy films. There's a lot more permission for actors to step outside of the boxes that people are used to seeing them in."

Released in 2017, the first Happy Death Day follows Jessica Rothe as college student, Theresa "Tree" Gelbman, who is murdered on the night of her birthday and begins reliving the day repeatedly, at which point she sets out to find the killer and stop her death. Things get even crazier in the sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, which again follows Tree, who this time is accidentally transported to another dimension, where she must relive a different version of the same day repeatedly as she tries to return home, while a new killer is on the loose.

Last year's Freaky meanwhile is a twist on the body-swapping genre, and centers on Kathryn Newton as Millie Kessler, a tormented high school student, who unintentionally switches bodies with a middle-aged male serial killer, played by Vince Vaughn.

Should the two franchises remain separate, Jessica Rothe has also stated that she is ready to sign on to Happy Death Day 3, no matter how long it takes. "I think it's just a question of seeing if the opportunity for that exists in the world," the actress said last year. "But the funny thing is I have a feeling whether it's now or in five years or ten or twenty, if we pull a Jamie Lee Curtis from Halloween and Tree comes back as a badass 50-year-old, I know that we will get to tell the rest of the story. I love Tree, I love that character so much and I feel very, very grateful to have been a part of that."

Would you like to see Happy Death Day and Freaky crossover on screen? Read the full interview over at The Hollywood Reporter.