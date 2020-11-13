Over a decades-long career, actor Vince Vaughn has played a variety of characters. In his new horror-comedy movie Freaky, Vaughn essays perhaps his most challenging role yet, that of a teenage girl. The movie centers on the premise of a high-school girl swapping bodies with a serial killer. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Vaughn explained that one aspect of the story that will help the audience "magically" buy into the body-swap scenario are the smaller, emotional moments.

"I think [director] Chris [Landon] is so talented at blending comedy and horror. It's a difficult thing to do. So we were putting so many things on its ear and having so much fun. But what I loved the most was that there's an emotional believability that goes throughout [the movie]. ... I think part of what helps us buy the body swap -- and obviously Kathryn's performance tremendously so as Millie -- is that I think we emotionally buy those feelings and connections. And that's part of the magic trick of buying the situation. It's the ability for all of us, like I said, to connect to those very vulnerable moments, when you're over your head and out of water, you're feeling, you know, picked on or isolated. And that's really what carries the day, I think, in a lot of this."

Freaky tells the story of bullied high schooler Millie Kessler, played by Kathryn Newton, who becomes the latest target of Barney Garris, played by Vince Vaughn, who is a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher. When Garris attempts to take Millie's life with the help of an enchanted dagger, the two switch bodies instead.

While Garris uses his new body to continue with his killing spree, Millie discovers she must evade the police, who are looking for the Blissfield Butcher, and reunite with her body within 24 hours or else the change becomes permanent.

The film has been directed by Christopher Landon, who also made Happy Death Day and its sequel, so fans are looking forward to a high-octane combination of thrills and comedy in Freaky. The trailer for the film lived up to that promise, showing 50-year-old Vaughn in his high-school girl persona trying to navigate Millie's personal life. Best-selling horror writer Stephen King was so impressed by the trailer that he declared on Twitter that Vaughn should be nominated for an Oscar for his performance. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Vaughn reacted to King's praise.

"Yeah. I'm a big fan of Stephen King, his writing too. I remember I was saying earlier that his... He wrote a series of books called The Bachman Books under the name Richard Bachman, and he had a short story in there called 'The Rage,' which was one of my favorites as a kid. He's a tremendous writer, and obviously, the films of his books have been terrific. So that was very flattering for him to say that, definitely."

Starring Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor, Misha Osherovich, Katie Finneran, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, and Alan Ruck, Freaky opens Friday, November 13 in theaters nationwide. This news originated at Cinemablend with additional reporting coming from ComicBook.com.