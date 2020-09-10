Blumhouse has released the first trailer for their upcoming body swap movie titled Freaky. The movie is directed by Chris Landon (Happy Death Day) and stars Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Uriah Shelton from Hulu's John Green adaptation, Looking for Alaska, is also starring, along with Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, Celeste O'Connor and Misha Osherovich. The movie is all set to open in theaters on Friday the 13th of November, which is a fitting day for any horror movie to hit theaters.

This November, on Friday the 13th, prepare to get Freaky with a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies with a relentless serial killer.

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

With some help from her friends-ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)-Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck (Succession), Katie Finneran (Why Women Kill), and Dana Drori (High Fidelity).

After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer (Vince Vaughn), a young girl in high school (Kathryn Newton) discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Freaky is a concept that has been told several times on the big screen, but Blumhouse is shaking things up quite a bit for their take on the body swap genre. The first footage from the movie highlights the pretty twisted storyline with excellent performances from Vaughn and Newton. Luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer to see the mysterious Freaky.

Chris Landon is also the director responsible for Disturbia and four Paranormal Activity sequels. He co-wrote Freaky with Michael Kennedy. Blumhouse has kept the details about this particular project under wraps for over a year now. Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton were originally announced back in August of 2019, so the studio has been taking some notes from the Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm playbacks by keeping everything secret until just a few weeks from the project's release date. Jason Blum is serving as the producer on Freaky, while Greg Gilreath and Zac Locke will serve as executive producers.

Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U have both been recent hits for Blumhouse and Chris Landon, so there has been a lot of hype surrounding Freaky for the last year. Back when the project was first announced, Landon tweeted, "So excited for this cast and my amazing co-writer, the hilarious Michael Kennedy - buckle up for this gory, batsh*t movie." As for the director's description, it is shown off pretty effortlessly in the first trailer. It's dark, with some bits of dark humor, with Vince Vaughn flexing some different comedic muscles this time around.

Even though we have the first Freaky trailer, specific story details have yet to be revealed, which means horror fans will just have to wait until Friday, November 13th, to see what all the fuss is about. When production started in August late last year, there were rumors that Christopher Landon was working on a Scream reboot. Landon later debunked rumors that the film was a remake, stating that the upcoming project was to be an original story. You can check out the first trailer for Freaky above, thanks to the Blumhouse YouTube channel. And then it might be a good idea to figure out some safe Friday the 13th plans.