Universal Pictures has now released an extended look at the upcoming horror-comedy Freaky starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton. This exclusive look, aptly titled "Slaughterhouse" gives us a good idea of the kind of blood-soaked hilarity that will ensue when the movie hits theaters on Friday the 13th of November.

Freaky centers on a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

With some help from her friends-ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O'Connor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich, The Goldfinch) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton, Enter the Warriors Gate)-Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

The movie also stars Alan Ruck (HBO's Succession), Katie Finneran (TV's Why Women Kill) and Dana Drori (Hulu's High Fidelity) alongside Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.

Freaky stems from the deliciously debased mind of writer-director Christopher Landon, whose previous credits include such modern-day horror delight as Happy Death Day and the Paranormal Activity franchise. Landon has written the scripts alongside Michael Kennedy (Fox's Bordertown) and is produced by Jason Blum, the man behind such horror movie hits as Halloween and The Invisible Man. The movie is produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Divide/Conquer. The executive producers are Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno.

A lot of attention is rightly being paid to the two lead performances, with both Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton looking like they are relishing the opportunity to play a teenage girl and a merciless serial killer respectively. Vaughn's performances in particular has even drawn some attention from best-selling novelist and horror maestro Stephen King, who loved Vaughn's performance so much he declared that the actor deserves an Oscars nomination. "Based on the trailer of Freaky, Vince Vaughn has GOT to get nominated for an Academy Award. This looks fucking AWESOME!" King wrote on social media following the release of the movie's first trailer.

Freaky looks to be the perfect pitch-black horror-comedy about a slasher, a senior, and the brutal truth about high school. You can see the killer results of these body-swap escapades for yourself when Freaky hits theaters on Friday the 13th of November. This comes to us from Universal Pictures.