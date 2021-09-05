Freddie Mercury has fans from all over the world banding together to pay tribute on the day he'd be celebrating his 75th birthday if the late Queen frontman were still with us. Widely regarded as one of music history's all-time greatest legends, Mercury's life story was told in the hit biopic Bohemian Rhapsody just a few short years ago with Rami Malek winning an Oscar for the movie. Its release and acclaim brought the late singer's music back to the spotlight once again.

Sadly, Freddie Mercury died in 1991 when he was just 45 years old, and rock music just hasn't been the same ever since. Three decades later, fans are still particularly missing Mercury as is evident from the sheer amount of love he's been getting on social media. We can only imagine what else we might have seen from Mercury over the past 30 years, but there's certainly been no love lost for the music icon since the last time he ever graced the stage.

"I'll always walk around like a Persian popinjay, and no one's gonna stop me," the official account for Mercury posted on Twitter, quoting Freddie personally. Also included is a YouTube video made to honor the singer in honor of his 75th birthday. It features a compilation of some of Mercury's best moments on stage played to snippets of his music.

“I’ll always walk around like a Persian popinjay, and no one’s gonna stop me.” 💛

Happy Birthday, Freddie.



Watch the full #Freddie75 video here: https://t.co/6eP6VH85AR 🎬 pic.twitter.com/KLAS8EUkjl — Freddie Mercury (@freddie_mercury) September 5, 2021

Fans are joining in on the celebration. One fan who changed her display name to read "nicole loves birthday boy freddie" wrote in a tweet, "today is an entirely special date. on a day like this one, but back in 1946, the legend himself... freddie mercury, was born. to shine, to entertain, and to love. the singer will then forever remain in our memory. know that we all still love you."

today is an entirely special date. on a day like this one, but back in 1946, the legend himself... freddie mercury, was born. to shine, to entertain, and to love. the singer will then forever remain in our memory. know that we all still love you. pic.twitter.com/kLpYWHY7ve — nicole loves birthday boy freddie 🥳 (@NIGHTXOPERA) September 5, 2021

Another eloquent fan tweet reads, "75 years ago a legendary star was born. Freddie Mercury is the definition of what a golden artist is and even though he deserved more time on earth, he's immortal because he created an everlasting legacy that left a permanent mark on us through his art and heart made of diamonds."

75 years ago a legendary star was born. Freddie Mercury is the definition of what a golden artist is and even though he deserved more time on earth, he's immortal because he created an everlasting legacy that left a permanent mark on us through his art and heart made of diamonds pic.twitter.com/sRo3ZFEBdu — Lu☆ | FREDDIE'S DAY 🎉 (@savememercury) September 5, 2021

One person posted an image of a Freddie statue adorned with flowers and other gifts from fans paying tribute. This fan also found a fitting quote from Mercury to include in the tweet to go along with it. The tweet reads, "'When I'm dead, I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance.' Freddie Mercury."

“When I'm dead, I want to be remembered as a musician of some worth and substance.”



Freddie Mercury pic.twitter.com/r46yYCxedO — Freddie Mercury online (@fremercuryonlin) September 3, 2021

"HAPPY 75TH BIRTHDAY FREDDIE MERCURY!" another fan excitedly proclaims. "though it hurts that you're not here with us, today is a celebration of you: a fantastic man with a beautiful soul, lover of life and singer of songs - i know you're having an absolute blast wherever you are."

HAPPY 75TH BIRTHDAY FREDDIE MERCURY! though it hurts that you’re not here with us, today is a celebration of you: a fantastic man with a beautiful soul, lover of life and singer of songs - i know you’re having an absolute blast wherever you are

— #HappyBirthdayFreddieMercurypic.twitter.com/yewCBY5qLM — reb *.✶• (@hvmmertofvll) September 4, 2021

And another fan writes, "Happy heavenly birthday dear beautiful angel, the beautiful songs and moments you shared with us will always speak of a great person that you were, you will never be forgotten I love you."

Happy heavenly birthday dear beautiful angel, the beautiful songs and moments you shared with us will always speak of a great person that you were, you will never be forgotten I love you. 🕊🤍#FreddieMercury ✨ pic.twitter.com/TGNU3MyCnO — Mr Mercury 👑♏️ (@michaelxmercury) September 4, 2021

Rami Malek might have come close with his portrayal in Bohemian Rhapsody, and Adam Lambert has done fantastic performing the vocals for Queen in recent years, but there will never be anyone else like Freddie Mercury. May he continue to rest easy as his legacy lives on forever. You can see what other fans are saying in tribute to the singer on Twitter.

Happy heavenly 75th birthday #FreddieMercury gone far to soon but legends never die 👑#Freddie75pic.twitter.com/r4xmp6Algp — july ruby ♌️ (@just_julyruby) September 5, 2021