There's no A Nightmare on Elm Street Reboot currently in the pipeline. But so what? We now have ourselves a new candidate to play the next Freddy Krueger. Bill Moseley, best known for his work in Rob Zombie's House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, has thrown his hat in the ring. Moseley wasn't necessarily out looking to make this happen, but when a fan recently brought the idea up to him on Twitter, he was all for it saying, "I would love to." The fan then asked if they would have his blessing if they started a petition to actually make it happen. The actor also responded quite positively to that idea, replying with two simple yet effective words.

"F*** yeah!"

And with that, there is now a petition online to have Bill Moseley play the next Freddy Krueger. Robert Englund originally brought the character to life in the first A Nightmare on Elm Street and played him all the way through 2003's Freddy vs. Jason. Moseley threw some love Englund's way by saying, "BTW, what about Robert Englund?! Hear he's awesome!" Indeed, horror fans generally agree that he is awesome, but his time with the role has come and gone. Here's what the petition, created by Nick Younker, has to say.

"Horror fans want a say in the remakes big studios are putting out, including who is cast in a remake of the treasured films we grew up on. This includes the rumored remake (attempt #2) of A Nightmare on Elm Street. We are a collective of social media users on Twitter that have weighed in on the casting of the new Fred Krueger, and we feel that only Bill Moseley can portray this character to our expectations. To Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema: if you're viewers mean anything to you, may we suggest listening to our devoted community? For your consideration, we the people nominate Bill Moseley to be cast as Fred Krueger (not Freddy) in any future Elm Street franchise film."

The petition has a modest goal of 500 signatures and, as of this writing, it has 302. Is that enough to get the attention of Warner Bros. and New Line? Probably not, but horror fans are a dedicated bunch and they will continue to make noise if they like the idea. This is, in part, what got Kevin Bacon going as a popular choice for the role a couple of years ago. As for Bill Moseley, he most recently wrapped filming on Rob Zombie's 3 From Hell, which is a long-awaited sequel to The Devil's Rejects.

We last saw Freddy Krueger on screen in 2010's A Nightmare on Elm Street remake, which didn't go over that well. At that time, it was Jackie Earle Haley sporting the famed sweater. While he seemed like a great fit, the movie just didn't land and the studio has been working on another reboot for quite some time. Last we heard, David Leslie Johnson (The Conjuring 2) is still attached to write the movie, but there have been no official developments for some time. If the movie does get going, maybe they should give Bill Moseley a ring. If you want to do your part to see this possibly happen, you can sign the petition at Change.org

