Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees bury the hatchet in "More Than Burns", their new music video spoofing Extreme's classic 1991 ballad "More Than Words." The last time we saw these two iconic slasher movie villains together, they were literally ripping each other apart in the closing scenes of Freddy vs. Jason. Now, a normally-mute Jason is softly singing a ballad to his former nemesis as Freddy rocks the guitar using his clawed hand. It's both incredibly bizarre and absolutely hilarious, and you can check it out below.

"Saying I hate you is not the words I want to say to you. I'm sorry that I killed you by the lake, but Lori helped me too," Jason Voorhees tells Freddy to the tune of "More Than Words," referring to the end of Freddy vs. Jason. During the song, Jason makes other references to their dramatic encounter in the 2003 crossover movie, and clips from Freddy vs. Jason are included for these moments.

Referring to the moment when Freddy Krueger takes the form of Mrs. Voorhees in Jason's dream, Jason says, "How dreamy it would be to show me that you're real. More than burns; was wrong of you to do, you made mom real. But you couldn't take away that she loves me... 'cause I already know."

Jason recalls some of the other events from Freddy vs. Jason, like asking, "What did you say? When I took those blades away... and I stabbed them right through you? I've been slaying more than you!"

Later in the song, Jason laments how the worst part of their fight ending so badly was that they weren't able to come back for a sequel. He sings, "What will you do? When it's no more me vs. you? More than burns; the souls you steal. Now your love for me is real."

Finally, Jason adds, "Who would you have slayed... if I learned to swim that day? Now they can't film something new... like Freddy vs. Jason 2."

The Jason Voorhees featured in the video is cosplayer Scott Hemphill, also known as SteelCity Jason, with YouTuber FreddyKruegerFiles portraying the parody Freddy. Nate Vaill played Jason's mom and did the song production. Asenath Waite executive produced and co-wrote. The video is dedicated to the memory of Declan McCombs.

This parody comes from The Merkins, who have plenty of other amusing music videos and skits on YouTube. Some of the other parodies include the viral Slashstreet Boys songs "Slashing Bodies" and "I'll Kill You That Way"; a spoof of Danzig's "Mother" by Jason Voorhees; an "Achy Breaky Heart" parody by Leatherface called "Sawin' You Apart"; and even several rap songs from Freddy Krueger.

Certainly, this isn't how most horror fans are used to seeing their favorite slasher movie villains, but the parody videos are undeniably entertaining. With the Friday the 13th franchise getting caught up in yet another lawsuit, perhaps Jason should get comfortable making music videos on YouTube with no new movie coming anytime soon. The "More Than Burns" music video comes to us from The Merkins on YouTube.