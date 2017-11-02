Make no mistake about it: the Springwood Slasher is one of the greatest horror villains of all time. Nothing gets fans going like A Nightmare on Elm Street . Hardcore fans who have watched every minute of the fantastic documentary Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy will probably be familiar with some of what we're about to tell you. Maybe it's a refresher course if you're a Fred Head. Perhaps you've just discovered the son of 100 maniacs. Either way, entering the boiler room, it's easy to get to know the man of many scary dreams just a little bit better. Today we look at 10 things you never knew about Freddy Krueger

Freddy Barely shows up in his first movie.

Seven minutes in heaven is the teenage party game dating back to the 1950s. Seven minutes in hell, on the other hand, would be an appropriate description of the late Wes Craven's original masterpiece. 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street clocked in at 91 minutes, but Freddy Krueger himself had just seven minutes of screen time. It's an enduring testament to the power of the character in the script and the timeless performance delivered by Robert Englund that so much came from so little.

There's a Freddy prequel directed by Tobe Hooper.

The short-lived syndicated television series Freddy's Nightmares was a Twilight Zone style anthology with Freddy as host and occasional character. While audiences were never given a theatrical prequel, the 1988 Freddy's Nightmares pilot actually did the job, courtesy of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper. The episode is called "No More Mr. Nice Guy." 1991's Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare depicted a bit of Freddy Krueger's backstory. Krueger's adoptive father was played by shock rock legend Alice Cooper. One of Cooper's greatest hits? "No More Mr. Nice Guy."

Freddy escaped on multiple technicalities.

Perhaps a retcon is in order or maybe we can chock it up to multiple trials. In the original film, it's said that Freddy walked from all charges because a police officer bungled the search warrant. But in "No More Mr. Nice Guy," it's said that a cop forgot to read him his Miranda rights. Either way, the Springwood cops really blew it.

Freddy almost killed Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen was originally cast to play Nancy's boyfriend, Glen. But according to producer Bob Shaye, the studio just couldn't afford the $3000 per week salary he wanted. The actor who played the coroner in A Nightmare on Elm Street suggested a friend of his to Wes Craven. That friend was of course a kid named Johnny Deep.

Freddy ruined his high school reunion.

Speaking of Freddy's Nightmares, the series concluded with the episode "It's My Party and You'll Die if I Want You To," where Freddy shows up to his high school reunion to take revenge on the girl who stood him up on Prom Night. Everyone dies.