Nike has announced a new sneaker based on A Nightmare on Elm Street. The upcoming Nike Air Max 95 sneakers are a tribute to the one and only Freddy Krueger and should be available in time for Halloween. The shoe company has yet to announce a firm release date for the Freddy-inspired footwear or their Nike Air Max 270, which comes in black and orange coloring. There is also the Dracula-themed Air Trainer 3 that are on the way, which leads one to think that a whole Halloween pack of shoes is in on the way for 2020.

Nike Air Max 95 "Freddy Krueger" Releasing for Halloweenhttps://t.co/GVw0odqmvtpic.twitter.com/DamhF3q1F5 — Heated sneakers (@TYeezyRelease) September 8, 2020

The colorway of the Freddy Krueger shoe is based on the horror legend's iconic sweater, "laced with red panels and tones of faded blue and brown." There are also some silver and gray accents, which are representing Freddy's glove, along with some blood spatter for good measure. They don't exactly look like Freddy's green and red sweater, as this looks more like a dirty brown.

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Approaches Spooky Halloween Vibeshttps://t.co/XJw7LGCSNYpic.twitter.com/S2djqH0kNo — Sneaker news (@jamisonhammers) September 8, 2020

Hardcore shoe collectors and horror fans more than likely know that this isn't the first time that Nike has promoted A Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired product. They previously had a pair of Nike SB Dunk Lows that looked a lot more like Freddy Krueger's sweater, but they were never officially released due to a cease and desist from New Line Cinema. Only 30 pairs were made, which makes them incredibly rare. When the shoes are found, they go for thousands of dollars, so hopefully Nike is able to get further along with their Air Max 95s.

A Dracula-inspired Nike Air Trainer 3 is in the works https://t.co/4vbPESvl9Fpic.twitter.com/2wQu4QXrZo — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) September 5, 2020

Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger character is one of the biggest horror icons of all time, so one can easily see why Nike is trying to get another shoe based on A Nightmare on Elm Street out to fans. Even if a lot more are made this time around, they will become instant collector's items in certain circles, which means if you'd like to snatch up a pair for the going list price, you might want to keep a close eye on Nike's website over the next few weeks. The same goes for the Halloween-colored Nike Air Max 270 and the Dracula-inspired shoes.

Should Nike Officially drop the Freddy Dunks? pic.twitter.com/RKvsv5JLH3 — Sneaker Con (@SneakerCon) December 31, 2018

The original Nike SB Dunk Lows that were inspired by Freddy Krueger were apparently leaked through a skate shop in Mexico that had early access to the shoes and "accidentally" put them on sale. Some of the rest of the 30 pairs are said to have been released by an employee of the shoe company. Nike SB Horror Pack in 2007 also introduced The Dunk High Jason Voorhees, which is another shoe that is highly sought after by shoe collectors and horror fans. Hype Beast was the first to show off the brand-new Freddy Krueger Nike shoes. You can see some images of the them below.