Freddy Krueger, Jason, and Pinhead are some of the antagonists that the Power Rangers have to take down in a new fan-made comic series. Power Rangers: A Nightmare on Elm Street is the name of the series, which currently has three issues for horror fans to dive into for free. The unorthodox crossover comes to us from writer Stephen Harber with artwork by Francisco Silva Mauriz and coloring by James Zark.

The goal of Power Rangers: A Nightmare on Elm Street is to show how profitable the Power Rangers legacy brands can be "when targeted to the adult age demographic that grew up with them." This business plan makes sense, although the comic series is made for free. Stephen Harber and crew are looking for fans to pick up on the crossover and show the studios what kind of potential there is for something like this without getting a cease and desist. The idea is to take "the optimism and wholesomeness of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and mix it "with the horrific yet darkly satirical attitude of the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise."

Issue #1 of Power Rangers: A Nightmare on Elm Street pits the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers against Freddy Krueger, whom Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa have summoned from the movie world to help conquer the earth one teenager at a time. Freddy ends up taking down Bulk and Skull first, which sends an alert to the Power Rangers, who are deeply disturbed by what they see. Now, Freddy is haunting their dreams and things take a dark turn, with some humorous twists along the way.

In a recent interview, Stephen Harber spoke about what inspired his new free comic series. "He [Freddy Krueger] represents everything they're not," says Harber. "There's a bit of Freddy in most villains in Power Rangers. And Freddy's specialty is teenagers. It just seems like peanut butter and chocolate." Harber was a big fan of the Power Rangers TV series from the early 1990s and also a huge fan of A Nightmare on Elm Street, specifically 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which is a big inspiration on the new comic series. "I love the Dream Warriors and I wanted to give them more exposure," says the writer.

Stephen Harber first got the idea to work within the world of Freddy Krueger back in 2015 when he was working on another project. "His history is dark," says Harber. "That's not explored in the [A Nightmare on Elm Street] media. To everybody, he's just a funny mascot, and I wanted to play with that. He represented something dark Power Rangers never wanted to touch with a hundred-foot pole." The result is three comic books that also introduce the Power Rangers to Hellraiser's Pinhead and Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees.

You can head over to MMPRVSK to read all three of the Power Rangers: A Nightmare on Elm Street issues.And you can see some of the enticing art below.

If you are a fan of Power Rangers and horror, you definitely need to check out Power Rangers: A Nightmare on Elm Street. I cannot stress how much I love projects like this. https://t.co/XMSiLFagKypic.twitter.com/K0lwywI4Bv — Johnathan Allen (@ComicBookMan) November 3, 2020