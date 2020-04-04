Freddy Krueger actor and horror icon Robert Englund wants everyone to wear gloves in a new PSA. Most of the world has to remain indoors for the foreseeable future, but there are times when it's okay to leave the house. One of those times is to go to the grocery store and Englund wants everybody to remember to wear their gloves when they go out in public. However, our gloves are definitely not as cool as his is.

This nightmare will end. Take care of yourself. pic.twitter.com/xc0XgkGonb — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) April 2, 2020

The horror icon begins the video by saying, "Robert Englund here, remember, be safe, stay at home, wash your hands." He pauses for a moment and then slips right into Freddy Krueger as he declares, "if you do have to go to the grocery store, wear your glove!" Englund then pulls out one of the legendary gloves he wore in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This is really the PSA that the world needs right now. He captioned his video with, "This nightmare will end. Take care of yourself."

It's not every day that Freddy Krueger offers messages of hope, so we should all take notice and wear gloves while out in public. Robert Englund has stated repeatedly that he can't see himself returning to do another A Nightmare on Elm Street installment, though he has other ideas. Regardless, he hasn't abandoned the horror genre and will probably never do so. He can currently be seen on the Travel Channel's True Terror with Robert Englund, which has been getting rave reviews from horror fans. It's far different than Freddy Krueger, but he's dealing with real-life horror in the new series.

It looks like residents in North America might have to start wearing masks out in public to match the gloves. Maybe Robert Englund will do another PSA video with a Freddy Krueger mask on. If we have to start wearing masks, we might as well have some fun with it. With that being said, a Freddy mask might not offer much protection. For now, bandanas and actual medical masks will have to do the trick, though they could all be decorated to look a little bit more like Freddy Krueger. So far, there are no rules about adding some horror flare to a mask, so have fun with it.

Robert Englund is the latest celebrity to offer up some entertainment and advice while everybody remains indoors. Late night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have been doing their shows from home, including interview segments, while giving advice and passing on advice from medical professionals. Like Englund, social media seems to be the medium that most people are getting their messages out to the world. And while we're all stuck inside, it sounds like the perfect time to get into True Terror with Robert Englund or set up A Nightmare on Elm Street marathon. You can check out Robert Englund's Twitter PSA below. Just remember, Freddy Krueger says to wear your glove!