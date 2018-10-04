Horror fanatics were stunned to learn that Robert Englund had secretly gotten back into the iconic Freddy Krueger makeup for an upcoming Halloween episode of The Goldbergs. ABC has just released the official synopsis for the episode, which obviously centers on A Nightmare on Elm Street. This isn't just some goofy return for Englund, he and the creators of the hit sitcom have already treated the teaser trailer and first image from the show with care, going as far as to recreate one of the most legendary pictures of Freddy Krueger in the process.

The Goldbergs Halloween episode featuring Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger will air on October 24th. It's been 15 years since we last saw Englund as Krueger, and the episode of the sitcom is appropriately titled Mister Knifey-Hands, which means that we're more than likely going to see Wendi Anne McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg meet Freddy. You can read the official synopsis for the special show below.

"Despite Beverly's wishes, Jackie's parents allow Adam to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street and a disagreement between the families ensues. But Beverly dreams of facing off with horror icon Freddy Krueger (guest star Robert Englund), which teaches her an important lesson about her son's relationship with Jackie. Meanwhile, Erica realizes she's not as popular as she once was as she starts hanging out at William Penn Academy despite the fact she's no longer a student there."

Robert Englund is excited to be back as Freddy Krueger and has called his appearance on The Goldbergs a "spooky valentine for fans." In the Freddy teaser for the episode, Wendi Anne McLendon-Covey is cracking jokes and making small talk with Freddy, but Englund never breaks character once. Instead, he just stares menacingly into the camera, giving horror fans a reason to tune into a show that they might not normally watch. But probably actually do.

It's not clear as to why Robert Englund chose to do the Freddy Krueger Halloween episode of The Goldbergs, but he's clearly happy about the decision. Englund even joked around afterwards on social media stating that Wendi Anne McLendon-Covey "gave me goosebumps too (ha!)" Show creator Adam F. Goldberg actually teased the Freddy Krueger cameo on social media well before everything went down when he stated that there was only "one Freddy," and that A Nightmare on Elm Street scared the hell out of him when he was a kid.

Robert Englund was last seen as Freddy Krueger in Freddy vs. Jason, which was released in 2003. No sequel was produced, but that doesn't seem to bother Englund since he was able to pull off a wink to the audience at the very end of the movie. The actor likes that his final scene on the big screen was a cool, and cryptic, message to his fans. Halloween just got a lot cooler, thanks to The Goldbergs. The show airs Wednesday nights on ABC. Freddy is back, and it's going to be awesome.