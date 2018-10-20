Robert Englund is back in action as Freddy Krueger in the latest promo for The Goldbergs. We've seen behind-the-scenes footage of Englund and Wendi McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg as well as a clip from the episode, which unfortunately did not feature Freddy. However, a new promo has been released for the Mister Knifey-Hands episode and Freddy Krueger is back in all of his nightmarish glory. The tease is brief, but it is worth watching a few times just to see Englund back in the full makeup and costume.

Young Adam Goldberg isn't allowed to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street in the episode, but Jackie's parents end up letting him watch it anyway. This leads to Beverly Goldberg having a dream encounter with Freddy Krueger, who she mistakenly calls "Mr. Kroger," which Freddy doesn't appreciate at all. Beverly doesn't seem very scared of Freddy, a fact that seems to only anger the horror icon further. Elsewhere in the clip, we see the iconic striped sweater arm and glove bust through Adam Goldberg's bed. The promo is worth watching for that fact alone.

The Goldbergs creator, Adam Goldberg, is a massive fan of Robert Englund and Freddy Krueger. However, getting Robert Englund on board to reprise the Freddy Krueger role was not an easy task, and it took a few months, says Goldberg. As it turns out, Englund's manager Joe Rice is a big fan of the sitcom and convinced the horror icon to suit up once more. According to Goldberg, Englund was pleasantly surprised with the script and recognized that Goldberg is a true fan of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In Adam Goldberg's statement about collaborating with Robert Englund, he mentions twice that it will be his last time performing as Freddy Krueger. The 71-year actor has said numerous times over the years that he won't be returning to the big screen as the character, due to the physical aspects of the role. With that being said, it's possible that preparing for the Mister Knifey-Hands episode of The Goldbergs may have given the actor some second thoughts about playing Freddy again in the future. Englund has yet to comment further on the situation at this time.

The Mister Knifey-Hands episode of The Goldbergs featuring Freddy Krueger premieres next Wednesday, October 24th, at 8PM on ABC. There's a lot of cool things happening this Halloween season, but it's hard to top the amazing feat that Adam Goldberg has pulled off in getting Robert Englund back as Freddy Krueger. The actor hasn't suited up since 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, so this is a major deal for horror fanatics, who will get to see Englund flex his comedic muscles on the small screen. You can watch the brand-new promo for The Goldberg's featuring Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger over at Entertainment Weekly.