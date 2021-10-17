While we await official confirmation of Free Guy 2, star Jodie Comer has revealed that she would jump at the chance to return to the video game world of Free City. While the actress is unaware of whether Disney plans to go ahead with a follow-up, she was delighted to hear that Ryan Reynolds has been in meetings with the studio about the project.

"I just heard this right now! Someone else just said the same thing. I would honestly jump at the chance to be back on a set with all those guys. It was such a joyous experience -- so to hear that that may be in the cards sound like a ton of fun."

Free Guy begins when a bank teller discovers he's actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story -- one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there are no limits, he's determined to save the day his way before it's too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy comes from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman, and stars Ryan Reynolds alongside Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. The video game venture grossed $326 million worldwide making it the eighth highest grossing film of 2021 and received positive reviews from critics, many of whom praised the concept, humor, and the buddy-cop style chemistry between Reynolds and Comer.

With such success at its back, it is surely a mere matter of time before Disney announces that they are pressing ahead with a sequel. Indeed, according to Ryan Reynolds himself, the studio giant wants to revisit the franchise in Free Guy 2. "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," Reynolds tweeted. Quickly following this, 20th Century Studios retweeted the actor's post, with director Shawn Levy also sharing it along with the message, "Yuuuuuuuup."

While Free Guy wrapped things up nicely, and would stand perfectly fine as a one-and-done adventure, the video game universe in which it's set allows for ample opportunities to bring the characters back for more. Though Comer's character, Millie, ultimately unplugs herself from the digital world in order to spend more time in the real one, it would not be too difficult to dream up ways in which she could be drawn back in and once again team up with Ryan Reynolds' character, Guy. For one thing, Taika Waititi's villainous video game designer will no doubt have vengeance on his mind...

Until then, Jodie Comer is quickly climbing the Hollywood A-list, and is next due to star alongside Matt Damon and Adam Driver in director Ridley Scott's historical drama, The Last Duel. An adaptation of the book of the same name by Eric Jager, The Last Duel is set in 1386, and follows Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, who claims to have been raped by her husband's best friend and squire Jacques Le Gris. Her husband, knight Jean de Carrouges, challenges him to trial by combat. It is the last legally sanctioned duel in France's history. This comes to us from Screen Rant.