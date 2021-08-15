It's looking like we're going to get a sequel to Free Guy. Premiering in theaters on August 13, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a video game who's given the opportunity to become the hero. The success it's seen on its opening weekend was enough to convince Disney to order more, as Reynolds posted on Twitter that there is now an official demand from the studio for a sequel.

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," Reynolds tweeted. 20th Century Studios retweeted the post and director Shawn Levy also shared it along with the message, "Yuuuuuuuup."

One of many movie releases to be given multiple delays due to the pandemic, Free Guy finally premiered on Aug. 13. It's reportedly heading for a $26 million opening at the box office, surpassing the initial estimates of around $15 million. The reviews have been mostly positive as well, another aspect of Free Guy's release that appeared to have pleased Disney. While it doesn't sound like Ryan Reynolds has signed on to do Free Guy 2 just yet, it seems very likely he'll do so, given how excited he is about Disney asking for more.

Shawn Levy directs Free Guy using a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Reynolds and Levy produced with Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. Along with Reynolds in the lead role, the movie also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "When a bank teller discovers he's actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story -- one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there's no limits, he's determined to save the day his way before it's too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him."

"It was made with the spirit of hopefulness and just wanting to bring fun back to the movie experience," Reynolds recently said of Free Guy, via ABC7. "And so it feels like, maybe even more than when we made the movie, that sense of fun and escape and warmth and laughs is of real value and what we need."

He added: "We didn't know that much about gaming, but I didn't feel we had to. A love story, a story about fighting back, stepping out of the shadows and entering into your own life and existence. We had to work very hard to make sure the in-game experience in the movie feels authentic to gamers. But we were most concerned with telling an amazing story that has action, heart and humor."

Free Guy is now playing in theaters. There's no word at this time as to when Free Guy 2 might be released. The actor is currently working on the upcoming Christmas musical Spirited alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer for the streaming service Disney+. We also know Deadpool 3 is coming at some point, even if it's not in the near future. This news comes to us from Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.